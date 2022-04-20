Osun Easter Free Train Ride: Passengers laud adequate security architecture, task FG on same

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Beneficiaries of the Osun free train service have indicated their preference for the free train service despite the security challenges and recently-reported attacks on the rail transportation in the country.

The holidaymakers noted that their preference for the free train service was hinged on the high level of security being provided by the Osun state government to ensure a smooth and hitch-free trip at all times, particularly during festive seasons.

They urged the federal government to replicate the same gesture to manage the national rail transportation system in the country.

The rail travellers who were elated and enthusiastic to return to their destinations through the free train service at the Osogbo Terminus of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, on Monday said the Osun government had proved its capacity and capability to sustainably revolutionalise rail system in the country.

They lauded the way Osun Government has been managing the affair since its inception over a decade ago, saying the time has come for the country to go back to the drawing board and formulate workable and realistic policies that would support and ensure effective and efficient rail services.

Mr. Olayiwola Julius who joined the train in Abeokuta, Ogun State, together with his family members, said the initiative had brought the required succour and great relief to him and his family, having enjoyed the best form of security all along.

Mr. Julius who couldn’t hold his joy on the window of opportunity provided by the government to ensure safe trip, noted that the free train service has come to stay in Osun in view of its success story in the last ten years.

“As you can see, I am returning back to my base where I have been living for years with my family. Coming down to my state to celebrate Easter and new year annually with free train service has been a very good thing to us as citizens.

“This is not the first time I have enjoyed this initiative. I have been coming home and returning with it during festive periods since its introduction, and I can see the obvious improvements yearly.

“Why I can’t cease to benefit from this is the fact that the initiative poses comfort, safety and convenience which no one can experience traveling by road, particularly when one doesn’t have his or her personal vehicle.

“By my assessment so far, this initiative has helped to revolutionalise rail transportation system in the country as it has become a cynosure of necessity for government at all levels to ensure the overhaul of the rail system”, he added.

Similarly, Mr. Fayowole Solomon, who was traveling from Osogbo to Lagos, said he was personally convinced to board the train having seen the heavy presence of security facilities put in place.

Solomon who claimed to have traveled with train once, said the level of security provided would in no small measure douse the people’s fears as to the possible unforseen danger they may experience traveling by rail due to the current insecurity situation that had pervaded all the aspects of life in the country.

“Going by the current insecurity trends in the country coupled with the recent attacks on the trains, one would not in any way be encouraged to travel by rail. But what I saw this morning in terms of security architecture put in place by Osun government to ensure safety of the passengers encouraged me to board the train.

“So, I want the federal government to join hands with states, particularly Osun government, to restore confidence to the people as to their safety while traveling by rail or other means of transportation because with this noble initiative of Osun government, we are heading towards the right direction as far as rail transportation system is concerned”, he said.

Addressing pressmen shortly after the exit of the train, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr. Bode Olaonipekun, attributed the successes recorded so far to the high sense of passion and love the Administration of Governor Oyetola has for the masses.

Olaonipekun said, “The level of insecurity as far as Osun is concerned is almost zero and you will also agree with me that the Governor has not relented in ensuring that we sustain that level of near zero insecurity situation in the State. So as far as Osun is concerned, the security situation is encouraging, therefore, there is no way we will not run this free train service.

“And for other states, there is a collaboration to strengthen the security in the region and the rail transportation, coupled with our deep discussion with the authority of the Railway Corporation to ensure that all our rail tracks are being monitored.

“As you can see for yourself, there is increased number of combined security forces in all the cabins to ensure that the lives and property of the passengers are protected. So, we should totally disabuse our minds about insecurity as regards the rail service in the country. The incident in Kaduna is unfortunate and I believe the Railway Corporation is taking necessary precautions to avert the reoccurrence of such,” he added.

