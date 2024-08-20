Osun CP warns scrap dealers, scavengers’ activities over crime activities  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Commissioner of Police for Osun State, CP Mohammed Umar Abba, psc, has warned Scrap Dealers Association in the state over the increasing involvement of scavengers in criminal activities.

Abba, in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in Osogbo on Tuesday, expressed concern over the rising incidents of theft linked to scavengers, who have been reportedly stealing from households, businesses and government facilities, with a particular focus on electricity cables.

He emphasized on the importance of collaboration between the association and the police in preventing theft, the reception of stolen goods and the vandalization of power infrastructure.

The statement partly reads: “Today, August 20, 2024, the Commissioner of Police, Osun State Police Command, CP Mohammed Umar Abba, psc, met with the Scrap Dealers Association, Osun State Branch to address them on pressing issues.

“The CP frowned at the rising trend of scavengers’ activities in the State, ranging from stealing from households, companies, Government facilities, especially electricity cables and the sale of stolen goods to scrap dealers.

“He sternly warned the association that receiving stolen properties is a more severe offense than stealing, as it enables and encourages theft, noting that if there are no buyers, there will not be sellers.

“Additionally, the CP highlighted the recent cases of scavengers vandalizing power cables in transformers and power lines, which can have severe consequences on the power grid and potentially escalate into a national crisis.

“The CP urged the association to implement mechanisms to verify the authenticity of goods sold to them and report suspicious individuals masquerading as scavengers to the Police. Failure to comply with this directive will result in constant raids on their shops and scrap yards, holding everyone accountable”.

For a better society