Osun Assembly to affirm reappointment of commissioners, extends tenure of LG Caretaker Committees

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly has commenced screening process for the reconfirmation and re-appointment of Commissioners and Special Advisers to fill vacant positions in the State Executive Council.

Sequel to this, on Thursday, it constituted a 7 man Committee headed by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Simeon Popoola to screen the nominees.

The nominees presented by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola include: Mrs Giwa Latifat, Barr. Olaboopo Olubukola, Hon. Solagbade Oladepo, Hon. Henry Olaonipekun, Hon. Bakare Akande Aleem and Hon. Olanike Omoworare.

The Commissioners/ Special Advisers designates are to submit 35 copies of their resume to the House of Assembly on or before Monday 27th June,2022.

During its plenary session, the assembly also reconfirmed and extended the tenure of Caretaker Management Committee in the Local Government Councils and Local Government Development Area Councils for another six months.

The Speaker, State of Osun House of Assembly, RT. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, who read out the request of the Governor on the confirmation of the Caretaker Committee Management held that the request is in tandem with Section 3(A)(i) (ii) (III) of the State of Osun Local Government Administration and Amendment 7 Law,(2021).

The request letter read in part, “This is to bring to your notice that the 6 months term of the Caretaker Management Committee in the Local Government , Councils,Local Government Development Area Councils will Expire on the 12th of July,2022.

“I hereby request the Distinguish State House of Assembly, Osun State to confirm the Appointment of the Caretaker Management to run the affairs of the Councils for another period of 6 Months.”

The speaker while commending the Governor emphasised the need to prevent a vacuum in Local Government being the closest tier of Government to the people.

He added that it is expedient to have a structured government at the Local Government Level considering the present insecurity state of the country.

Owoeye charged the Caretaker members to improve on their relationship with the Assembly to ensure the welfare of the citizenry.

