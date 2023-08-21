Osun Assembly halts staff audit amid controversies

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has directed the suspension of the staff audit process of state government workers till further notice.

The staff audit process handled by Sally Tibbot Consulting, has been characterized by several controversies and petitions from the outset.

The Speaker of the State Parliament, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, while addressing newsmen on Monday after an emergency meeting with members of the parliament, gave the suspension directive.

Egbedun noted that the House wwould review the petitions written against the consultant in charge of the exercise.

The Speaker added that an ad-hoc committee has been constituted to look into the issues around the petition and come up with necessary recommendations.

“Consequently, all relevant stakeholders have been invited to the House of Assembly for a meeting on Tuesday, 22nd August by 10 am prompt,” he said.

For a better society