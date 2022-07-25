Osun Assembly begins transition of power process to Adeleke

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly, on Monday commenced the process for transition of power to the state Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The Parliament, through its State of Osun Transition Bill 2022 expressed readiness for a smooth handover from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration.

The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, RT Hon Timothy Owoeye, during the plenary session presented a private member bill drafted by him titled ‘State of Osun Transition Bill 2022’ signaling the commencement of handover of power.

The Bill which passed through its second reading is aimed at a seamless transition from one government to the other come November 27, 2022 when the state will have the Senator Adeleke at the helm of its affairs.

Owoeye stated that the novel bill when passed into law will allow for a comprehensive and practical arrangement to regulate, in accordance with the law, the transfer of political power following an election to the office of the Governor.

The Bill states, “the bill when passed into law will ensure the provision of daily state of the state briefing for the person elected as Governor during the period before the assumption of the office by the person elected as Governor.

“It will also ensure that salaries, allowances, facilities, privileges and the retiring benefits or awards as determined by the Public Service Rules which are due to the holders of respective political offices are paid or accorded to those persons without undue delay; and to undertake any other function which will enable the team to achieve the object of this bill.

“For the purposes of this Bill, the Team shall first meet not later than 14 days after the declaration of the result of the gubernatorial election.

“The decision of the team shall be arrived at by consensus, but where the member fails to agree on an issue, it shall be referred to the Advisory Council for the expedition determinations of the issue.”

The Speaker added that comprehensive handover notes covering the team of the office of the Governor must be prepared by the office of the governor.

