Osun Assembly begins 2023 budget defence, tasks MDAs on revenue boost

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

As the Osun State House of Assembly commences the 2023 budget defence exercise, Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government have been charged to improve on their revenue generation.

The Speaker of the State Parliament, Rt. Hon Timothy Owoeye gave the charge on Tuesday during the budget screening exercise at the House of Assembly complex in Osogbo.

Owoeye urged the MDAs to raise the bar of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for efficient budget performance in 2023.

He also advised the government agencies and institutions to block all the loopholes of revenue generation.

The Speaker further charged the various MDAs to be factual in their presentation and explanations.

“We need to work on reality budget for the state. I want all the MDAs to improve on IGR for growth,” he stated.

Earlier, the Chairman House Committee in Finance and Appropriation Hon. Taiwo Adebayo Olodo appreciated all the MDAs for their cooperation with House of Assembly.

He also appreciated the administration of Adegboyega Oyetola for presenting the budget promptly, saying, “Osun state came second in budget passage in the country.”

He warned that the House of Assembly would not condole with any MDAs with audit query.