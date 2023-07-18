Osun Assembly approves Adeleke’s commissioners list for inauguration on Wednesday

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly has approved the twenty- five commissioner nominees presented by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Speaker of the parliament, Hon. Adewale Egbedun noted that the screening exercise for the nominees was done in line with the provision of section I92 sub- Section 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He stated that the governor can proceed with the swearing in ceremony for all the 25 commissioner nominees.

Following the clearance, Governor Adeleke has fixed Wednesday, July 19, 2023 for the inauguration and swearing in of the appointed commissioners.

This was contained in a statement by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday.

“The event is billed to hold at the Local Government Service Commission building, Government Secretariat, Osogbo by 10am.

“All commissioners designates are to be seated before 10am,” the statement read.