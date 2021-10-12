Osun APC swears in  LG chairmen…Only female leader calls for active participation of women in politics

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Osun State has inaugurated chairmen in all the 30 local government areas of the state and one area office.

This is as the only female leader that emerged, representing Ilesa-West local government area, Olori Olusola Agbada-Oje, called for active participation of women in politics.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday at the party Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The state caretaker chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, charged the newly inaugurated LG chairmen to faithfully discharge their duties.

He reminded them of the upcoming governorship election, calling for their cooperation as he urged them to work well with traditional leaders, religious leaders and other stakeholders.

In his words, “I urge you to live to the dictate of your oath of office and I want to believe that your watchword and your guard is the constitution of the party apart from that, you should discharge your duty in line with the oath of office you have just taken. I want to urge you to be faithful to party members and all leaders of the party must be respected.

“We are in the election year, governorship election is less than a year and we need you to galvanise the party behind the governor and leaders of the party, you should discharge your duties faithfully and be sure that all hands are on deck.

“At your, each local government areas know each polling unit especially in the new one that has just been created. You need to work seriously with stakeholders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and many others. You must give the community support and attend community assignments with hour local government.

“The doors of the party are open to everyone. If you meet any challenge that you can’t surmount, the party leaders in your area can help out. The party will support you in the course of your work,” Famodun said.

Speaking with Daily Champion, the party chairperson of Ilesa-west LG, Olori Olusola Agbada-Oje, the only female amongst the inaugurated LG chairmen in Osun State explained that in the party’s constitution, there is 35 per cent provision for females but this has not been utilized.

She added that females should not only be known for dancing and campaigns but should begin to take responsibilities.

Agbada-Oje said, “Before one gets to a position in politics, you must have made some impacts. What a man can do, I believe a woman can do it better.

“Females should participate actively in politics, if we don’t actively participate and show interest, we will not hold major positions. So, I’m charging all females in Nigeria and not just Osun State to be actively involved in politics so that the men will not sideline us.

“As shared in the party’s constitution, females were given 35 per cent. See, I’m the only one, so women should come out and not say let only the men lead. Women shouldn’t be involved in dancing and campaigns alone.”

She promised to put in her best as a leader, calling on leaders and members of the party to cooperate with one another for the progress of the party.

The inaugurated chairmen avowed to carry out their duties accordingly and see to the well being of the party in the State.

