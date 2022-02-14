Osun APC: Loyalists dump Aregbesola ahead of primary election

.Monarchs pledge support for Oyetola as engagement tour hits Ife-North, Ife-South LGAs

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

As the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun draws near, some members of the splinter group known as “The Osun Progressives”(TOP) have renounced their membership in Owena, Oriade Local Government Area of the State.

The Aregbesola’s camp loyalists attributed their decision to the need to collectively build and strengthen the party for future electoral victories and successes.

Speaking on behalf of the TOP members who have returned to the mainstream APC in the State during a meeting in Owena, the TOP leader in the axis, Mr. Oyediran Mikaheel, said they resolved to return to the mainstream of the party structure, having been convinced by the way and manner the leadership of the party has managed their grievances over time.

Mikaheel who posited that over 500 TOP members have renounced their membership in Owena, Ikeji-Arakeji and their surbubs promised to work in unison to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

The APC stalwart who appeared elated to have returned home, said it is only a fool who had suffered for the party throughout its metamorphosis from Alliance for Democracy (AD) to Action Congress (AC) to Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now All Progressives Congress (APC) that would pray for the party to fall.

He attributed their grievances to the perceived anomalies which he said have been handled and successfully managed in the interest of peace and unity by the leadership of the party.

He declared their readiness to support Governor Adegboyega Oyetola-led Administration in the State, adding that as far as Oriade is concerned, an end has been put to the existence of TOP.

“We are very happy to return home. This is our party. This is where we belong. This is the party that we all built and we can’t afford to allow our house to collapse. We may have misunderstanding and disagreements as brothers, what is important is to resolve whatever that happened between us, that is what we are doing today.

“I was a strong member of TOP in the entire Oriade Local Government, if not beyond, but I thank God today that I have seen good reasons to return to the mainstream party. We left for obvious reasons and we returned in the interest of unity, progress and development of the party.

“We have returned for good. We are solidly behind the party and we are ready to work for its success. As you can see, my followers are here; some have come and gone because of other engagements and those who couldn’t make it here are fully back home.

“I am using this medium to assure our people that no effort will be spared to ensure victory for the party and above all, Governor Oyetola in the forthcoming governorship election in the State”, he assured.

He enjoined the returnees to put the past behind them and forge ahead to build a virile and healthy party in the interest of all.

Receiving the returnees, APC Chairman, Oriade Local Government, Hon. Gbenga Ajewole, commended them for their boldness and sincerity, saying their decision is a pointer to the fact that APC is one and united entity.

He implored the party members to remain resolute and committed to the leadership structure of the party, saying necessary mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that every member of the party benefits in one way or the other.

In his remarks, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Adebisi Obawale, expressed gratitude to the returnees and assured them of equal treatment and opportunity.

He hailed them for their sense of sincerity and love for the party, urging other members of the splinter group to follow suit.

Oyetola said the party and his government were ever ready and open for reconciliation and anything capable of contributing to the growth and development of the party.

He called on the party loyalists across the State to get prepared for the next Saturday party’s governorship primary.

“As you can see, this is the genuineness we are talking about. Our people have shown their commitment to the growth and development of the party with this bold step. I welcome you back home and I am using this medium to tell others that we are open to genuine reconciliation. This is our party, let us build it together.

“We are committed to the growth and development of the State, as you can see in what we have done and the modest achievements we have recorded so far. Let us remain focused and do everything possible to take the party to victory in all we do as loyal party men and women”, he said.

One of the APC chieftains in the Council, Hon. Wahab Adeogun expressed confidence in the ability of the party to sustain the tempo of continuity, saying, “With the return of Mr. Mikaheel and his followers, the house is in order and the coast is clear for the party in the area.

He said: “This is a thing of joy for us to have our former members back home. It is a sign that we are one family and that nothing can divide us. We are ready to cooperate with one another to ensure that our Governor emerges victorious in the next governorship election.”

In another development, As the train of strategic engagement tour of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun hits Ife-South and Ife-North Local Government Areas of Ife Federal Constituency, the Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom, Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera, has urged the Governor to fear no one as God and the spirit of his ancestors are solidly behind him.

Oba Akinrera said that the modest achievements of the Governor, particularly in the areas of health, security, infrastructure and education, had already convinced the citizens, particularly his subjects, to get him re-elected for second a term.

This is even as the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, Oba Olusegun Joseph Oloyede, the Salu of Edunabon, Oba Kehinde Oladepo and other traditional rulers pledged their loyalty and support for the Governor to serve the State for second term.

Governor Oyetola had in the last two weeks embarked on strategic engagement tour to familiarise with the newly-elected executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the grassroots.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in Ife-South Local Government Area, Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom, Oba Akinola Akinrera, extolled Governor Oyetola for the good works his Administration has done to transform the State.

Oba Akinrera particularly appreciated the Governor for bringing to life the dilapidated and abandoned Ifetedo General Hospital. He said if that was the only thing he has done for his subjects, he should be expecting a reciprocative gesture through massive votes.

The traditional ruler explained that the revitalisation of the general hospital and other primary healthcare centres across the council had contributed significantly to the healthy living of the people of the areas as it had become the signpost of quality healthcare service delivery.

“On behalf of traditional rulers and the good people in Ife-South Local Government Area, I thank Mr. Governor for his tremendous achievements and for providing quality leadership in the last three years. We are particular about our Local Government where a lot of infrastructural developments had been done to make lives comfortable for the people.

“If I don’t know much of what you have done, I am fully aware of your intervention in the health sector. I remember vividly that before you were elected in 2018, prior to my installation, the general hospital was in abysmal status and abandoned because of the dilapidated structures to the extent that goat could not deliver or give birth therein. But I thank you for refurbishing and equipping it with quality and state-of-the-art facilities.

“You might not know the importance of what you did to us because that hospital alone has become the central place for quality healthcare service delivery in the entire council and beyond. To complement this, your Adminstration also revitalised all our primary healthcare facilities across the nooks and crannies of the council.

“We are indeed grateful for this gesture. Not only that, your swift intervention in education that birthed normalcy to reforms in the sector is also acknowledged. We have seen your hands in the education sector too. We cannot close our eyes to all these because you have been very generous to us.

“You equally surprised us when you wanted to appoint Caretaker Chairman; the person you appointed is indeed our choice. We have seen all these as a rare privilege and we promise not to take it for granted. You have given us quality, responsible and responsive representatives in this council.

“Though you have done excellently well, as we all know, there are still a lot we want from government. We want you to please consider our intra-town and inter-town roads for reconstruction. We want you to complete the ongoing electrification project at record time because this will help in no measure to improve the socioeconomic activities of our people. We pray that by the grace of God, your second term agenda will be hitch-free.

“We believe strongly that as long as you are there, our demands will be met. We have seen what you have done so far and we are not going to be ungrateful. We will support you and ensure that you are re-elected. You are a listening Governor whose passion and love for people’s welfare and well-being is second to none. You are too humble and humane, and this has endeared many to you. There is no fear for you. God is with you. The spirit of our forebears is with you and we are solidly behind you”, the monarch assured.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in Ife-North State Constituency, the Salu of Edunabon, Oba Kehinde Oladepo, assured the Governor of his people’s support, saying they have already made up their minds to return him with their votes come July 16 governorship election.

Oba Oladepo who represented the Chairman of the Traditional Council in the Local Government and Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, Oba Olusegun Joseph Oloyede, commended the Governor for being faithful to his electoral promises. He said they have urged their subjects both at home and in the Diaspora to vote massively for him since he has a winning team and there is no point changing a winning team.

“Since your assumption of office, you have no doubt taken the State to a higher level in various fields of endeavour, despite the meagre resources accruable to the State, be it infrastructural development, road rehabilitation, educational funding and human capital development, among others.

“We in Ife-North are not left out in all the good works that you are doing across the State. For example, you have rehabilitated the road leading to our local government from Osogbo and appointment of some of our sons and daughters into state government positions. All these good works are highly commendable.

“Honestly, you have done creditably well to earn another term. We have urged all our subjects both at home and in the Diaspora to vote massively for you because you have a winning team and there is no point changing a winning team.

“What you have done in the last three years is a sign that you can do better during your second coming, and this is going to manifest in the July governorship election.

“We are assuring you of delivering Ife-North State Constituency to the ruling party, while we will do everything that is humanly possible to ensure your victory because our people will vote overwhelmingly to return you to office to continue the good work that you are doing”, the monarch affirmed.

Addressing the traditional rulers and members of his party, Governor Oyetola said his Administration was committed to taking the State to enviable heights ever known in history.

Oyetola who said though the purpose of the tour was to familiarise with the new executives of the ruling party and seek their consent to re-contest, urged the people of the areas to continue to support his Administration.

The APC State Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, implored members of the party to remain steadfast and united in the collective goal to take the party to victory in the forthcoming governorship election.

Famodun who disclosed that the February 19 APC primary election may be held with direct mode, called on the loyalists of the party to start putting their membership cards nearby and vote Oyetola to become the party’s flag-bearer.

Other party leaders who spoke at the venues of the programme urged the party loyalists and supporters to troop out in large number to elect the Governor for second term during the primary, next Saturday and in the July Governorship election.