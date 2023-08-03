Osun APC felicitates with Oyetola over ministerial nomination

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the immediate-past Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on his nomination as a minister of Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The state chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, on Wednesday, described the nomination of former Governor Oyetola as a deserving reward for his excellent performance in both public and private offices.

Lawal stated that based on his antecedents, there is no doubt on the fact that Oyetola would add a significant value to President Tinubu’s administration.

The state APC chairman congratulated all the APC members and leaders in Osun State on the nomination of ex-Governor Oyetola, adding that he would bring to bear his vast experience garnered over the years.

He enjoined the APC members and leaders in the state to engage in ceaseless prayers for the divine guidance of the Osun State minister-nominee in office.

Lawal stated that the nomination of former Governor Oyetola as the minister of the federal republic of Nigeria is a pointer to the fact that a golden fish has no hiding place.

He assured the President that he was convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the nominee would turn around any ministry he is assigned to as his enviable performance is indelible as the Osun State governor.

In his words: “I am, on behalf of my family and the state executive officers of our party under my watch, congratulating our amiable former governor for making the list of the ministerial nominees.

“My prayer is for God Almighty to continue to grant you a sound health, wisdom, knowledge and understanding to operate optimally in the office”, Lawal prayed.