Osun APC: Famodun, TOP caucus bicker over Aregbesola’s declaration

… ‘You’re not the Alpha and Omega of Osun progressive politics, nothing’ll stop Oyetola’s reelection’ Famodun tells Aregbesola

… Famodun’s outburst’s confirms his incompetence, failure– TOP

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Osun State All Progressives Congress Chairman-elect, Prince Gboyega Famodun has reacted to the declaration of the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola that he belongs to The Osun Progressives(TOP) caucus.

Famodun stated in a press statement, that Aregbesola should remove the thought and notion of being the Alpha and Omega of Osun State progressive politics, noting that he is only grandstanding in the glory of the past.

He stressed that Osun APC is too strong for Aregbesola to break, describing him as an arrogant, selfish, wicked politician.

Famodun further said that Governor Oyetola is unstoppable and that nothing will hinder his second term bid.

“His recent statement in Ilesa reduces his status as a former governor and as a serving minister of a party he claimed to belong.

“Aregbesola is an arrogant, selfish, self-centered, reckless, wicked and inconsiderate politician who wants the whole world to be his possession.

“It is not an overstatement to categorise Aregbesola as someone who prefers to rule in hell than to serve in paradise.

“Aregbesola should be told that there is no amount of intrigues by him that is capable of bungling the second term ambition of Governor Oyetola as it has divine guidance and pathfinder which makes him(the governor) unstoppable by any mortal”, Famodun said.

Responding to Famodun’s reaction, the Publicity Secretary of Aregbesola’s group, Com. Abiodun Agboola described Famodun as a failed party administrator and harbinger of misfortune into the party, adding that that his “incompetence, gluttonous attitude and hypocrisy brought the Osun APC to where it is today.”

In his statement issued, “The minister admitted that the party is divided and added that work was ongoing to reunite the party members.