Osun APC congress: Tension in Osogbo as gun shots rend the air

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

There was palpable tension in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Saturday during the State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) parallel congress as political thugs shot sporadically.

The State congress of The Osun Progressives (TOP), a caucus of APC, on Saturday was interrupted by armed thugs as they shot sporadically scaring the group loyalists.

The TOP faction gathered in their numbers to elect their state executives at Ladsol area when the thugs stormed Ogo-Oluwa area in Osogbo.

Residents scampered for safety as the sound of gunshots rent the air.

Some persons were reported to have sustained severe injuries.

