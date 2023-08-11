Osun APC Chieftain, Kusamotu, felicitates with Oyetola, Basiru on their appointments as Minister, APC Secretary

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun State, Barrister Musbaudeed Ayodele Kusamotu, has congratulated the immediate past Governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, on his nomination as minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also congratulated Dr. Ajibola Basiru on his appointment as the APC National Secretary, saying it is a well-deserved and remarkable achievement.

Kusamotu noted that the appointment of the former Governor and the immediate past spokesperson of the Senate is a thing of pride for their constituents, Osun APC and the entire people of Osun State.

He stressed that the hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment to service by Oyetola and Basiru had not gone unnoticed.

He emphasized that as the immediate past Senator representing Osun Senatorial district, Basiru has consistently shown exemplary leadership and a deep understanding of the needs and concerns of the people he represented.

Kusamotu noted that God also rewarded Oyetola because he served diligently while he was the governor of Osun.

He said: “The diligence, integrity, justice, fairness and equity amply exemplified by Oyetola during his administration as Executive Governor of Osun State marks him out as a distinguished leader.

“As the Executive Governor of Osun State, Oyetola demonstrated uncommon zeal for the socio–economic development of the people and promoted inter–religious and community relations that has become a cornerstone of unity in Osun State today.”

On the part of Senator Ajibola Basiru, Kusamotu said it was a mark of success for him, succeeding Senator Iyiola Omisore, another remarkable figure in the state, saying his appointment is a testament to his abilities and the trust placed in him by the leadership of the party.

He said: “Basiru’s elevation to such a prestigious position reflects his outstanding capabilities, values, and commitment to the betterment of the APC and Nigeria.”

Kusamotu posited that he is confident that Basiru will bring passion, intelligence and experience in playing his new role as the APC’s National Secretary.

“With his expertise, I have no doubt that he will contribute immensely to the growth and success of our party, as well as the advancement of our nation’s democracy”, he said.

He said he had always known that both Oyetola and Basiru were capable hands and were destined for greater things.

