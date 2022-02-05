Osun APC attack: TOP caucus accuses Police Commissioner of impartiality, negligence of duty

…Calls for his immediate removal

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The leadership of The Osun Progressives TOP, a caucus in the All Progressives Congress of Osun State has decried the subsequent attacks on its members and meeting spaces.

The Aregbesola’s loyalists accused the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode of impartiality and negligence of his constitutional duties, calling for his removal which according to them will restore peace to the state.

Recounting their recent ordeals– Oranmiyan House attack after their meeting, Ikirun attack during their constituency tour, arrest of their leaders in Ikirun, attacks on their leaders’ houses in Ife and other parts of the state, they expressed worry the insecurity state.

The Factional APC Chairman, Hon. Rasaq Salinsile, while addressing newsmen at a press conference in Osogbo on Friday, pointed out that Osun State is gradually slipping into anarchy with the series of crimes committed without their perpetrators brought to book.

Salinsile further accused the State CP of compromise, taking sides with Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s faction, Ileri-Oluwa as he refused to act on series of petitions and security information sent to him prior to the political attacks on the members of the faction.

He added that the commissioner of police has not for once deployed policemen to any of the programmes held by the faction, in spite of the letters of notification and requests sent to his office.

He said, “We had intelligence reports of the Gboyega Oyetola-led IleriOluwa faction’s plan to assassinate and main us, and we had promptly passed the information to the Commissioner of Police in particular and all other security agencies. But nothing was done about it till now.

“When the Chairman of SUBEB, Ajibola Famurewa publicly unveiled this atrocious plan at an event in their campaign office some days back, we wrote the Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, and attached the compact disc containing his vulgar and criminal statements. Other security agencies were copied too. Nothing was done to investigate the allegations.

“We are of the firm belief that the refusal to act on our petitions on the impending attacks by the police and other security agencies emboldened the criminally minded associates of Governor Oyetola to become vicious on their attacks on us.”

Aregbesola’s loyalists who cried out that their lives are in danger called on the Inspector General of Police to transfer CP Olokode from Osun State with immediate effect.

