Osun APC accuses Adeleke of hoarding N2bn FG palliative fund.

Palliative materials will arrive soon, Gov is accountable– Osun PDP

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has berated the Governor Ademola Adeleke’s led administration over the N2bn federal government palliative fund sent to the state yet to be disbursed.

The APC stated that the governor lacks commitment to the welfare and well-being of the people of the state.

This was contained in it’s 63rd Independence anniversary message on Sunday, as it enjoined the sub-national entities making up the nation to key into the developmental strides of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The state chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in the statement stated that it was unthinkable and unreasonable for any of the federating units to hoard the Federal Government N2 billion fuel subsidy removal palliative after two months of receiving the fund.

Lawal said, “if the state governments do not consider it appropriate to provide their own palliatives for their citizens in order to ameliorate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, what justification do they have to flagrantly deny the people access to the Federal Government fund meant for the specific purpose?”

He noted that the governor had received the N2 billion two months ago which ought to be used for the immediate purpose of cushioning the impact of the subsidy removal and not for perpetual keep.

He told Adeleke that he would be guilty of misappropriation of fund if the information making the rounds, that the governor has diverted and blown the N2 billion on frivolities.

In his words, “While I am congratulating our people on the nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary today, we should not lose sight of the fact that things remain what they are in this country today because of indiscipline and culture of impunity of some of the political leaders at all the levels of government across the nation.

“For instance, if not an act of sabotage, how can a government refuse to hearken to the crying of the less-privileged members of the society whose empowerment was directed and cash-backed by the Federal Government but is being willingly bungled by the state government?

“Is Governor Adeleke waiting for the people to die before he releases the N2 billion Federal Government fuel subsidy removal palliative?

“We advise the organized labour in Osun State to hold Governor Adeleke responsible for what-ever negative impacts experienced by the workers on account of the fuel subsidy removal”, the Osun APC chairman said.

Reacting to the allegation, the Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) maintained that Governor Adeleke is a man of accountability and transparency in all governmental processes.

Osun PDP Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi noted that the procurement order has been placed for palliative materials and they will soon arrive.

“The palliative plan by Governor Adeleke is very comprehensive and is designed to be sufficient enough to reach the masses. Only those who were voted out for thieving records will think the Governor from a billionaire background will divert a palliative fund that is publicly declared,” Bisi said.