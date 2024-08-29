Champion Newspapers Limited
Osun @33: Adeleke reassures residents of transparency, accountability

Governor Ademola Adeleke
Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reiterated the commitment of his administration to be transparent and accountable with the fund of the state during his administration.
This is just as Governor charged stakeholders in the state not to backtrack in ensuring the development of the state, emphasizing on the need to renew the commitment to the vision that inspired the creation of State.
Adeleke, in a statement marking the 33rd anniversary of Osun’s creation made available to newsmen, charged the people of the state to remain focus and be steadfast in the development of the state.
He said, “My fellow citizens, as we mark this 33rd anniversary, let us renew our pledge to contribute to the development of our state. Let us embrace the values of hard work, integrity, and community that have defined us as a people. Together, we can ensure that the Osun of tomorrow is even greater than the Osun of today.
“As your Governor, I am committed to leading this charge with transparency, dedication, and accountability. As we all know that governance is a collective responsibility.
“I call on all of you our traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil servants, artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs to continue to play your part in the development of our state. Together, we can make Osun a model of excellence and progress.
“Today, let us renew our commitment to the vision that inspired the creation of Osun State. Let us continue to work towards a future where every citizen can thrive, where opportunities abound, and where the legacy of our founding fathers remains strong.”
