Osogbo to host “Adire” fashion show, as organizers laud Gov Adeleke

..Focus on creativity -Veteran artist charges youths

The coordinator of the Osogbo fashion and garment show, Olubi Adejobi, has lauded Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke for being passionate about creating an enabling environment for youth in the state.

Adejobi disclosed that the Osogbo fashion and garment week will hold its main event on the 30th of November, adding that the event will promote no fewer than 30 designers, garment makers, models, and others in the respective fields.

Speaking with newsmen over the weekend, Adejobi, said the Governor would continue to encourage youth creativity in the state, adding that the Governor’s gesture motivated organizers of the event.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke is passionate about creating an environment for young people to be self-reliant to grow their own economies.

“We follow in that part because we have a lot of talented people in the Osogbo fashion eco chamber, from tailors to accessory makers to designers, and many more.

“So, I thought, Why don’t we bring all these people together and showcase our Adire fabrics and other things?

“So, we spoke to a number of people, and about 50 of them applied to join the show, after reviewing the list to 25 and subsequently to 15.

“The event will showcase the fashion design innovations, vision, ingenuity, and skills of talented young designers, garment makers, jewellers, make-up artists, models, and other technicians in the Osogbo fashion eco-chain.

“There will be an award for Osogbo Designer of the Year on the Main Event Day, November 30, 2024.

“Awards will also be given to the following categories of attendants: best dressed individual, best dressed couple, and best dressed group of four.”

However, a veteran in art, the Baale of Gbodofon, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, urged the youths to concentrate on whatever they do in order to be self-sufficient.

His words: “When we started in the 60s, we never thought it would be this lucrative, but today a painting that cost about 3 pounds now costs about 3 million today. It’s a gradual process.

“I will appeal to youths to concentrate on what we are doing here; I am sure the future is going to be better.”

For a better society