Osogbo road accident: Osun govt officials visit victims’ family, to foot medical bills

A delegation of the Osun State Government has visited the family of the late father and his three children who lost their lives in the fatal accident that occurred Tuesday at the front of WOCDIF event centre, Ring Road, Osogbo.

The delegation was led by the Secretary to the state government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye who was accompanied by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi.

Hon. Tesleem Igbalaye conveyed Governor Adeleke’s condolence message to the grieving family while assuring that the state government will do everything possible to ensure the treatment of the survivors.

“We are here on the instruction of Governor Adeleke who is currently out of the state, to condole with you on the unfortunate incident that happened yesterday. We pray that God almighty gives you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“I am directed to also inform you that the state government will take charge of all the medical bills of the children currently undergoing treatment at Uniosun Teaching Hospital (UTH) until they recover fully” ,Hon Igbalaye noted.

The team then proceeded to Uniosun Teaching Hospital to assess the condition of the surviving children where they are currently receiving medical care.

Received by the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Peter Olaitan who took the state government’s delegation to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital complex, Hon. Igbalaye informed the leadership of the hospital to ensure adequate treatment of the children while assuring that the state government will take over any cost incurred in their treatment.

“The Governor has directed that the treatment cost of the children will be taken over by the state government, kindly ensure that all necessary steps and procedures are taken to ensure speedy recovery of the ailing children”, Hon. Igbalaye assured.

While responding, Prof. Olaitan assured the state government’s team that all personnel have been deployed to ensure recovery of the surviving children according to a statement by

Oluomo Kolapo Alimi,

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment.