Osoba unveils “My Life in the Public Eye” Saturday

A veteran journalist and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has concluded plans to unveil his latest book – “My Life in the Public Eye.”

This is contained in a statement issued by Diamond Publications, the publisher of the book, on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book, a follow-up to Osoba’s celebrated 2019 memoir, “Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics,” will be launched in on Saturday in Lagos.

The statement said the book would feature some of Osoba’s historic reflections on issues of public interest since 2019.

“Osoba tells the story essentially through the eyes of some leading public intellectuals such as Ray Ekpu, Reuben Abati, Abdu Rafiu, Bisi Olawunmi, Yakubu Mohammed and Louis Odion,” it said.

It listed the other intellectuals to include Dele Momodu, Dare Babarinsa, Azuh Arinze, Yinka Fabowale and Dapo Aderinola.

“As a book of record, it carries probing analyses from Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Dapo Olorunyomi, Sam Akpe, Chido Nwakanma and Festus Adedayo.

“It also features penetrating insights of retired Generals Ibrahim Babangida, Abdusalam Abubakar as well as insights of Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun,” Diamond Publications added.