Osinbajo Visits Anambra, says Gov Soludo is an asset to Nigeria, reassures on fight against insecurity

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, today Friday, May 6, 2022 visited Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia.

Welcoming the Vice President to Anambra State, Governor Soludo remarked that the government and people of Anambra State were delighted to receive him in the State.

He commended the Vice President for his exemplary leadership role as the chairman of National Economic Council and in other areas where he has acted on behalf of Mr President.

Governor Soludo again called on the Progressives in the country irrespective of party affiliation to form a coalition in building a better and stronger nation.

He emphasised that once Nigeria and the federating States work, the country will ultimately be better for it.

On insecurity, Governor Soludo solicited the federal government’s assistance in tackling insecurity in the State.

He commended the Armed Forces and other security agencies for working very hard to keep the country safe and secured.

He also used the occasion to brief the Vice President on his administration’s urban regeneration efforts, road and traffic management as well as other programmes the State Government is embarking on.

Responding, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo expressed gratitude to Governor Soludo for the warm reception accorded to him and his entourage.

He described Governor Soludo as an asset to Nigeria whose advice he had always sought on economic issues.

Vice President Osinbajo reassured Governor Soludo of sustaining the existing partnership between Anambra State and the Federal government in tackling insecurity in the State.

He reiterated that issues about security remains the first order of business stressing that President Buhari has recently re-engineered the security architecture and assured that the strategic moves will soon begin to yield the desired result.

Present at the occasion were the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi and other top government functionaries.