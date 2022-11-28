Osinbajo, Sanwo-Olu, Gani Adams, others bag Maritime association awards

-As association poised to set new standards in Maritime sector

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) on Friday honoured the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams and other eminent personalities for their contributions to the growth of the maritime business.

The leadership of the association therefore set to chart a new course that would strengthen the activities of the group for the needed progress in the sector.

National President of COMTUA, Prince Adeyinka Aroyewun, gave the assurances at the 2022 edition of COMTUA annual congress held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Aroyewun added that since he assumed the leadership of the association, COMTUA had been enjoying the support of prominent and distinguished personalities.

Aroyewun said COMTUA is a collaboration of associations and unions in the maritime transport industry, adding that the group would do everything that is possible to strengthen the bond of unity and progress among all the stakeholders in order to enhance the daily activities of the organization.

He stated further that the annual convention has created a better opportunity for leadership of the unions to look into the activities of the association in the past one year, so as to evolve a new strategy and measure that could help in advancing the cause of the association.

He, however, disclosed that the last one year had been very challenging for stakeholders in the maritime sector, saying the association had also endured very difficult situation, which according to him, took a huge toll on each of the members, especially, on the rigours of running business in the sector.

Nevertheless, COMTUA boss assured members and all the stakeholders that, with the new initiative and recognition of the association by both the federal and the State government agencies, it was obvious that the hard times were over in the industry.

“Today, I am happy to tell you that the hard times are over. We have endured the most difficult moment in our efforts to get to where we are today.

“But, to the glory of the almighty God, we have made significant progress that will lead us to enviable heights and save the sector from further regression.

“This year, we are presenting special awards to prominent dignitaries that have contributed to the growth of our business. This is our own little way of appreciating them for their support and understanding.

Other awardees are the AIG Zone 2, Zonal Headquarters. AIG Bode Adeyinka Adeleke, Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Biodun Alabi; Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu on transportation, Hon Sola Giwa; Igbogbo Bayeku LCDA, Ikorodu Local Government; Nigerian Shippers’ Council and other committed members of COMTUA, among others.

In his remarks, National Secretary of the Association, Mr. Augustine Erhabour, said the success of this year’s congress had ushered in a new lease of hope for members of the association, saying that COMTUA would be coming out stronger and better in coming years.

For a better society