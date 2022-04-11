Osinachi’s death: Ezekwesili reacts, asks churches to act fast on domestic violence

Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education has called out churches over the death of ‘Ekwueme’ singer Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Osinachi’s death was announced on Friday night after battling reported cancer.

However, minutes later it was learnt that the singer died in the hospital after suffering domestic violence from her husband.

Singer, Frank Edwards also disclosed that an ‘unreasonable human’ put an end to her life.

There are reports that Osinachi refused to leave the marriage despite domestic violence because of her commitment to the church.

Reacting to her death, Ezekwesili in a thread via her Twitter page said the allegation of spousal abuse leading to Osinachi’s death hit hard.

She demanded that the truth behind her death be revealed and Justice served to those responsible.

Her tweet read “The death of Osinachi Nwachukwu of the epic Ekwueme worship song really hit hard. To read allegations of spousal abuse worsens the pain. I hope the truth is unearthed and justice given.”

The activist urged everyone including churches to take seriously the issues of domestic violence against women.

“Everyone, including Churches must take issues of Violence Against Women seriously. Urgently

“I doubt that many in our society really pay enough attention to the troubling data that’s available on Gender-based Violence in Nigeria, África and the World at large. It is actually an Epidemic.

“Globally, a 2018 study shows nearly 1 in 3, or 30% of women are Victims,” Ezekwesili wrote.

As power outages continue to bite harder across Nigeria, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Ralphs Nwosu, on Sunday, condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s ineptitude and lack of political will to ensure a constant power supply in the country.

Nwosu, in a statement in Abuja, said this in reaction to the over 48 hours of electricity blackout nationwide due to grid collapse.

He said the power outage has badly affected the poor masses and small scale enterprises coupled with the high-cost of fuel and diesel.

He carpeted the ruling All Progressives Congress, saying that the party has failed woefully by snubbing their own electioneering campaigns, urging Nigerians to chase APC out of power in the 2023 general election.

The party called on President Buhari to sack the Minister of Power for his inability to effectively tackle power challenges.

“Sack power minister over his inability to take responsibility and efficiently pilot the sector to achieve power infrastructure renewal and private sector investment in grid and off-grid renewable energy sources.

“Barely 24 hours after the National power systems crashed at about 10:40 am on Monday, the grid collapsed at 5.10 pm on Tuesday evening and again at 6:30 pm on Friday”, he said.

He further faulted the APC-controlled government that power remained at 2,000 megawatts for the past months.