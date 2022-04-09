Osibanjo  flag -off Joint Planning Board /NCDP meeting, Commission projects executed by Umahi

Vice President Professor Yemi Osibanjo on Friday arrived Ebonyi State on a two -Day Working visit.

Osibanjo who arrived the New Abakaliki Airport in a Helicopter at about 11.50 am was received by Governor David Umahi, the State Commissioner of Police Garba Aliyu and Members of the State Executive Council.

The vice President is billed to Commission various projects executed by Governor David Umahi including the Mile 50 ishieke road, Dualization of Okposi Uburu road and the Muhammadu Buhari Light Tunnel.

Others projects to be commissioned include Mammy market road, Government House Chapel etc

At the time of filing this report, Professor Osibanjo in his first engagement flagged off the meeting of 21st Edition of Joint Planning Board/ National Council on Development Planning held at the Executive Council Chambers Abakaliki.

In an Address, the Minister of Finance Hajia Zainab Ahmed, said that the meeting would among things evolve strategies that would enhance economic growth and Good Governance of the country.

The Vice President was accompanied on the visit by Minister of Finance Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Minister of State Budget and Planning Mr Clem Aigbe among others.