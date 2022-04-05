Oshiomhole declares to run for Edo North Senatorial seat

.At 70, he has contributed immensely to democracy, good governance -Tinubu

Former national chairman of All Progressive Congress APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole Officially Declare to run for Edo north senatorial seat under the platform of APC.

This is as the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has rejoiced with Mr. Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole was a national chairman of the APC and former governor of Edo State.

He turned 70 today.

In a message made available by his media office on Monday in Abuja, Tinubu said he rejoiced with Oshiomhole for his important contributions to democracy, good governance and development of an egalitarian society through his legendary advocacy of workers’ rights.

His words: “Warm congratulations to former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on his 70th birthday, April 04. 2022.

“On this occasion we pay a special tribute to Comrade Oshiomhole for his unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance and development of a free and open society.

“A valiant fighter for the masses and a strong grassroots mobiliser, Comrade Oshiomhole has always worked in the interest of average person.

“As a groundbreaking labour activist and charismatic president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, he battled unflinchingly for better work conditions and improved standard of living for workers in the country.

“As governor of Edo State, he launched many strategic infrastructural projects that continue to make a difference in the lives of Edo people.

“We must thank Comrade Oshiomhole for his efforts as APC Chairman. He did his best to espouse party discipline and advance the cause of progressive good governance.

“At 70, Comrade Oshiomhole has much to offer Edo State and Nigeria. My prayer is that God grant this intelligent and energetic man more years, increased wisdom and vitality that he continues to contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria for years to come.