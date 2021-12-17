OSCOTECH alumni association awards scholarships to students, donates auditorium, 40 KVA generator

… Vow to reel out more projects to support institution

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Alumni body of Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke has awarded scholarships to students of the institution as well as donated an auditorium and 40KVA generator.

The association promised that more projects will be delivered to the school for its development as it has resolved to give back to its foundation.

Speaking, during the 9th Convention and the Annual General Meeting of OSCOTECH Alumni Association, its National President, Prince Olaniyan Adenle said the association has contributed in its own way to further the growth of its alma mater.

Adenle stated that the Alumni have awarded scholarships, presented a 40 KVA generator to the institution, built Auditorium for the Alumni which also serves the school, and other giant strides.

Rector, Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, Dr. Samson Akingbade expressed gratitude to the Alumni Association for its commitment to the continued development of infrastructure among others in the institution.

Represented by the Deputy Rector, Mr. Adeyeri Adegoke, the Rector noted that the school will continue to strengthen its virtues urging ex-students to be more involved in activities in the citadel of learning.

The Owamiran of Esa-Oke, Oba Adeyemi Adediran prayed for God’s guidance for the association.

Delivering a lecture on the theme–’Nexus Between Wealth Creation and Leadership Dexterity: Post Pandemic Era, Dr. Seyi Babayinka hinted that the pandemic has brought about massive innovations.

Stressing that the pandemic leased the world to a string of development, new inventions in science and technology, Dr. Babayinka noted that the wave brought a new normal which has in no small measure raised the bar of global development.

The erudite scholar, while tracing the history of pandemics in the world over time said COVID-19 opened doors of opportunities for the ever-growing network of young people globally as well as influenced the strengthening of support for countries with heavy casualties.

A communiqué issued at the congress which was held physically and virtually revealed that; Victor Ayeye, Ogunleye Segun, Kayode Fasoro, Saka Waheed and Ayoade Abdulwasiu are now members of its board of trustees.

“The congress discussed the need to reconcile the warring factions as our strength is in our togetherness. The leadership must therefore do everything possible to reconcile the aggrieved members who are ready for genuine reconciliation.

“Conclusively, the meeting reaffirms the commitment of OSCOTECH Alumni Association as a strategic partner to OSCOTECH development. As a result, they announced that all necessary support shall be given to the school management to ensure that we witness a successful 30-year anniversary celebration of the school by 2022,” the communiqué read.

For a better society