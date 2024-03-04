Oronsaye report: Union calls for caution over implementation

.Says job loss will lead to protest

.Demands part time National Assembly

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to reexamine the contents of the Oronsaye Report in line with the present National realities, stating that the state of the nation 12 years ago when the Report birthed can not be the same today.

National President of ASCSN, Tommy Etim Okon at a press briefing on the Implementation of Oronsaye Report in Abuja Monday, said the union supported the implementation of the report, as he said, when executed, would reduce cost of governance, but however, warned that if the implementation would lead to job loss, especially at this critical time of the cointry, it will spark mass protest.

The union president called on government to ensure that the Acts establishing the Agencies to be merged as recommended by the report, are repealed before the implementation to forestall litigations.

He urged government to, as a matter of urgency do away with unnecessary and needless wastages of the scarce resources on frivolities, and deploy such funds to the critical areas of Education, Health, Transportation, Food Security, National Security and pulling people out of poverty.

The union president, however, said these should be done with due diligence because those that will be directly affected are mostly Civil Servants.

He reiterated the union’s support for the implementation of the report, saying that the workers were not interested in inlogical criticism of government policies.

“We have received several messages and calls from the workers and other stakeholders wanting to know if the implementation of the Oronsaye Report would affect jobs or lead to job loss.

“Let me use this opportunity to state that we cannot continue to do the same thing all the times and expect different result. As a Union, we have been on this issue of cutting the cost of governance and this have to be done holistically, taking into consideration all arms of government: the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary.

“These will be the best ways to make governance efficient, cost-effective and productive. Let me also say that being in Union does not warrant blind and thoughtless criticism.

“Whenever the government takes the right decision, we should agree and if need be, suggest even better ideas to move the nation forward just like what the Trade Union Congress did by forwarding 15 (Fifteen) points suggestions to Mr. President on how to get the nation out of the wood.

“The Oronsaye Report established that there are 541 (Five hundred and forty one) FG Parastatals, Commissions, Agencies (Statutory and non-statutory) and recommended that 263 (Two hundred and sixty three) of the statutory agencies should be reduced to 161 (One hundred and sixty one), while 38 (Thirty eight) agencies should be abolished and 52 (Fifty two) should be merged.

“It also recommended that 14 (Fourteen) of the agencies should revert to departments in ministries. Out of the 104 (One hundred and four) MDAs, some of those to be scrapped, fused and merged include the EFCC, ICPC, CCB, NTA, NCC, PPPRA, COREN, PTAD, VON, NAHCON, and NCPC.

“We have been clamouring for government at all levels to cut the cost of governance, to us, this is one of the best ways to achieve it.

“Therefore, there is the need for government to drastically cut the cost of governance, eliminate the overlapping of responsibilities to ensure that responsibilities are appropriately domiciled, increasing efficiency, effectiveness, increased productivity, national competitiveness and international ranking.

“Now that it is imperative for government to implement the Report, we call on President Bola Tinubu to reexamine the contents of the Report in line with the present National realities because the state of the nation 12 years ago when the Report birthed can not be the same today. Government should ensure that the Acts establishing these Agencies of government are repealed before the implementation to forestall litigations.

“The government must as a matter of urgency do away with unnecessary and needless wastages of our scarce resources on frivolities, and deploy such funds to the critical areas of Education, Health, Transportation, Food Security, National Security and pulling people out of poverty.

“However, these should be done with due diligence because those that will be directly affected are mostly Civil Servants”, he noted.

The union president used the opportunity to call on the Constitution Review Committee to also consider either making the National Assembly to operate on part time basis or make it a Uni-camera Legislature to cut cost of governance, saying there’s no much distinctive features between both Houses except for Confirmation of Ministers and other statutory compliance which could be addressed once the Constitution is amended.

He ssid the National Assembly should stop further consideration of Bills for the establishment of Government Agencies to reduce wastages.

The union president further called on Government to make conscious effort to cushion the effect of this major overhaul on the workers to avoid bringing more people into hardship at this very challenging and trying time.

According to him, government should also carry out more enlightenment campaigns to educate the populace on the gains of implementing the Report.

He believed that government should involve the Organized Labour in the implementation process to ensure credibility.

The union president warned that job loss at this critical time of the socio-economic challenges and food crisis would be a recipe for mass protest and industrial unrest.