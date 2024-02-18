Oron Union Seeks Return Of Ferry Services Between Oron and Calabar Beaches.

By Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

As the number of life of commuters and motorists, including their personal chattels lost each time accidents occured on the collapsed Ikot Ekpene -Itu – Calabar high way, bulk of which are Akwa Ibomites’ continues to be on the increase, the apex socio cultural organization of Oron nation, ORON UNION, has urged the Akwa Ibom State government to restore ferry services from Oron beach to Calabar, as was the case before.

President General of the apex group, Sir Essang Nseabasi, who made the call while welcoming the new executive of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State chapter, led by Anthony Bassey, Correspondent of the Nation newspaper, who were in his office on a courtesy on him last Friday, said restoring the ferry services between Oron and Calabar Beaches will not only save lives, but will be more cost effective in this harsh economic weather.

Also, it will be time saving, especially for people from the neighboring states of Rivers and Bayelsa coming through the East-West road and our brothers and sisters from Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin, Onna, Eket and Esit Eket local governments, rather than turning round through Uyo to Calabar- Itu road with its attendant hazards which started right from the beginning of that road.

The lay President of Methodist Church, Oron Diocese who attributed the idea of undertaking a venture of constructing such humongous road project across undulating landscape with ravines and precipices of great depths such as the ones along the road, to fear of the progress of Oro people by a major ethnic nationality in the state without mentioning name of anybody, said “in the first place Ikot Ekpene – Itu – Calabar road was a project not only ill timed but ill thought.”

In the same vein, the 5- Star retired permanent Secretary who had worked in almost every ministry in the state and won laurels for excellent performance, also called on the Federal Government to expedite action and complete work on the almost abandoned EAST – WEST road by building the necessary bridges to link Oron end of the road to Calabar because of its economic and commercial importance, not only to ORON people but entire country and beyond.

The President who took time to reel out all the areas Oron, as the third leg of the tripod which includes Ibibio as a majority group followed by Annang, and trailed by Oron that makes up Akwa Ibom State is marginalized, described Oron people as industrious, peaceful and hard working living in an international gateway community that brings enormous wealth and sea foods of immense quantity for the survival of Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria as a whole, noting that until Oron is developed attempt to develop the remaining two legs of the tripod will amount to futility.

Present at the courtesy call were secretary of the group, Dr Christopher Okon, a journalist and communication guru who lampooned Pastor Umo Eno for not involving Oron Union in any of his events, commissioning of projects or ground breaking, since he became Governor of Akwa Ibom State, publicity secretary, Prince Edenseting among others.