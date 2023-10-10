Oromoni: Deceased Dowen student’s mother testifies, tells coroner her son had no previous health challenges

ARINZE NWAFOR, GLORIA EZELE

Mrs Rosemary Oromoni, the mother of the Dowen college student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has said that her son had no previous health challenges before his death.

Mrs Oromoni gave her testimony, in response to a question by Anthony Kpokpo, the counsel to the school, during the cross-examination of her witness at the Magistrates’ Court in Ogba, Lagos State.

The coroner, Mikhail Kadiri, stood down the proceedings twice to accommodate the witness, Mrs Oromoni who sobbed intermittently.

Kpokpo asked the witness why she did not take her son to the hospital on the first three days of his return to Delta State, from Friday to Monday but did so on Tuesday.

Mrs Oromoni said she did not take her son to the hospital on the first three days because it was occupied.

Further, Mrs Oromoni told the coroner that before her son died, she observed that his breathing changed.

When Okpokpo asked her whether she had seen the doctor’s report and would be surprised if she learned that the report stated that her late son’s bones were in good condition.

The witness said she had not seen the Doctor’s report.

The lead counsel to the Oromoni family, Femi Falana, SAN, objected to Okpokpo’s question about the witness being surprised at the doctor’s report.

Falana objected to the defence counsel seeking out an opinion from the witness.

“Mrs Oromoni did not author the report nor present it as evidence and should not be made to answer whether she is surprised or not at the doctor’s report,” Falana said.

Okpokpo asked Mrs Oromoni whether she was the figure seen in a video that surfaced on social media showing a woman holding and supporting the deceased to walk, to which she replied no.

The witness said she was aware of the video and agreed that it was made in her house but denied instructing anyone to make it.

She also denied knowing the figure who was recorded offering assistance to her deceased son and knowing how many such videos were made.

Okpokpo also asked the witness whether her son suffered any infection before the health challenges that led to his death.

Mrs Oromoni replied ‘no.’

Another counsel to one of the accused Dowen students, Nosa Iyamu, asked the witness whether she recorded the videos to send to the school, Dowen College.

Mrs Oromoni said yes, that the videos were made for the school.

Magistrate Kadiri asked the witness to confirm she wrote the police statements contained in the documents he had with him.

Mrs Oromoni looked at the documents and affirmed that she had written them.

The magistrate admitted the documents bearing Mrs Oromoni’s police statements into evidence.

The counsel informed the court that there were no other witnesses to be called in the case.

Kadiri adjourned the Oromoni case to November 20, 2023, for the adoption of written addresses from the counsel representing the parties.

The late Oromoni Jnr reportedly died on November 30, 2021, at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State.

The Oromoni family alleged that their son died from health complications due to bullying from senior students of Dowen College, Lagos State.

Earlier in the proceedings, Dowen College students, including the alleged bully students, testified behind closed doors as the court moved to protect the identities of the minors.