Orji Uzor Kalu loses wife

News
By Editor
23
Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu has lost his wife, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu.

Orji Uzor Kalu said: “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years.“

 

While the cause of her death could not be immediately ascertained, she was said to have died in the United States of America.

 

Announcing her death on his verified Facebook page, Kalu said his wife died at age 61.

 

 

The former Abia Governor described his late wife as a woman of virtues who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

 

Kalu in the statement, said: “A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America (USA).

 

 

“With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61 years.

 

“She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

 

“A memorial service in her honour is scheduled to hold in the United States of America (USA).

 

“Please remember her and loved ones in prayers during this difficult period.

 

“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

