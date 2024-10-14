Orile-Iganmu building collapse: Warning signals ignored by occupants, says LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Monday, attributed the Orile-Iganmu building collapse to distress.

The agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Mr Nosa Okunbor, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Okunbor added that the occupants of the building escaped unscathed when the building gave signs of imminent collapse.

“Upon arrival of the agency’s response team at the incident scene by 09.33hrs, it was observed that a two-storey residential building had self-collapsed.

“Cause of the self-collapsed building was attributed to distress.

“Further information gathered from Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), had given quit notice to the occupants.

“Occupants of the collapsed building had been served notice to quit by LASBCA as being distressed, but some occupants remained recalcitrant,” he said.

“Update to follow as the sites has been cordoned off,” he said.