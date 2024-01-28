Orere bridge signposts Oborevwori’s equal opportunity for all – Izeze

Delta State Government, said the ongoing construction of Orere bridge in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state signifies Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s opportunities for all Deltans as enshrined in his MORE Agenda.

The State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze disclosed this while speaking to journalists shortly after inspection of ongoing construction works at Orere bridge.

He commended the contracting firm, Obakpor Engineering Limited, an indigenous company for the job done so far on the project and assured that the Governor Oborevwori’s administration would patronise contractors with proven competence and capacity to deliver on projects.

While reiterating the importance of the project to the several communities across the Orere river, Comrade Izeze a former member representing Ughelli South Constituency, commended the state government for awarding the project.

He said: “I am very pleased with this project, the famous Orere bridge because its something I advocated for over the years.

“Let me state very unequivocally that I am very impressed with what I am seeing on ground considering the fact that the contracting firm, Obakpor Engineering before now has been one of those companies that has been alleged to cut corners, not having the professionalism to deliver on projects.

“But here we are standing across the project that is being handled by Obakpor Engineering and you will think that you are standing at the Trans-Warri Ode-Itsekiri bridges that is being handled by a foreign firm.

“What he has done so far is that he is bridging the gap between our indigenous contractors and their foreign counterparts..

“One of the cardinal legs upon which the MORE Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori stands is ‘Opportunities for all’ and it means everybody would have the opportunity to prove themselves.

“The quality of your work will determine how much patronage you will receive from government. I can say categorically that Obakpor Engineering has improved tremendously in terms of the manpower and equipment.

“The contractor has said he will be out of site completely within the next nine months and this goes to show that Obakpor Engineering has come of age and they will continue to improve as we move forward. It is a fantastic job but like I will always say, there is room for improvement.”

On the length of the bridge before the river, Izeze explained that the bridge was designed to ensure that high flood waters does not impede usage of the bridge when there is flood around the corridor.

“If you understand this terrain, the over 30 communities that make up the Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South is entirely an Island and they don’t need much rains before the flood starts.

“To get the proper sloping, the bridge is designed such that there is enough distance before the river so that by the time flooding starts it will not disturb the usage of this bridge,” Izeze said.

On her part, the State Director of Highways, Engr. Mrs Juliet Aboloje said the Orere bridge is 500m cutting across 25 spans of 20meters each with access road of 4.3km and 1.36km arterial roads.

Managing Director of Obakpor Engineering Limited, Olorogun John Oguma said the company remains committed to completing the project on target.

He said the project was delayed by yearly flooding that makes the firm to lose four months of active work annually.

“The taste of the pudding is in the eating. We are trying our best as one of the best indigenous contractors around the state to ensure that we deliver the best quality roads and bridges for our dear state.

“What you are seeing here started in 2021 but God willing we will finish the decking by February to March ending then we will thereafter face the access road.

“By the grace of God this place will be fully motorable and we will open this bridge to the remaining 15 communities up to Bomadi.

“We can assure that in the next nine months we will be through with the job and I thank the state government for trusting us with this all important project.”