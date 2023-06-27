Orakwue’s insecurity video: It is Hell’s Agents Dispensing Insecurity Fears in Anambra: Aburime

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Press Secretary to the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime has described the a viral video making the rounds on social media as part of hell’s agents dispensing insecurity fears in the state,

He stated this in his response to a statement made by one Ifeanyi Orakwue in a video where he urged Igbos leaving abroad not to heed the call by the Governor to return home and invest.

Orakwue had in the video said that there is high insecurity in Anambra state, hence Igbos abroad and outside the state should not return home.

He also painted Anambra as being the worst hit state in the area of insecurity.

Recall that Governor Soludo during a recent town hall meeting with Igbos in Lagos, appealed them to come home and invest, as part his government’s ongoing effort to rebuild the state.

In his response to the trending video in what he captioned, “Debunking Hell’s Agents Dispensing Insecurity Fears in Anambra, Aburime accused him of portraying a non-existent dreadful insecurity situation in Anambra State in order to discourage investors and ndi Anambra from coming to the State.

He said, “I personally debunk the outrageously fallacious claims and express utmost disappointment in the individual responsible for the mischievous act.

“The acts of mischief, sadism and sabotage are age-long traits of barbarians who live among civilized people. No doubt, every society has its share of subversive characters.

“They are chronic saboteurs who are always hell-bent on throwing the spanner in the good works of government. Such is the toxic barbarism of the latest sabotaging element, a low-budget mischief-maker in Anambra State going by the self-claimed name of Ifeanyi Orakwue, who is spewing negativity through contrived propaganda from hell.

“In the trending video in question, the reckless mischief-maker makes reference to the recent Townhall Meeting held in Lagos by Governor Charles Soludo, CFR, asking Ndi Anambra to come home to invest. Obviously harbouring a preconceived sinister agenda to discourage investors, Ifeanyi strangely goes on to raise false alarms of insecurity in Onitsha without citing a specific incident.

“He claims to have driven one night on a lonely road in the commercial city of Onitsha at 9.30pm without seeing anyone. This lowlife does not claim to have been attacked, yet he spawns a torrid tale of a phantom insecurity just because the road was deserted!

“Does it not occur to this hallucinating nightcrawler that Onitsha has always been a commercial city with low night life and that decent people must have retired for the night at the hour he was on the road?

Continuing, Aburime added, “Does he not know that most businesses in the famed commercial city usually open for business by 6am and close by approximately 6pm?

“Does it not also occur to him that the quietness of the area he drove through without any attack attests to the positive impact of the far-reaching security measures the government of Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has put in place so far which scare criminals away?

He described as appalling and grossly shameful for the “self-appointed town crier in the toxic video” to be discouraging Ndi Anambra in Diaspora not to come home to invest on the basis of baseless claims of insecurity.

He wondered why someone who claims to be from Anambra State would be so maliciously demarketing his own state if he is not either politically sponsored or is given to degenerative buffoonery.

The Press Secretary stressed that at a time the state Government is making highly commendable efforts in creating an enabling environment for business to attract investors, the last thing Ndi Anambra need is hellish saboteurs masquerading as patriotic town criers.

He added, “We vehemently condemn such reckless actions that undermine the progress and development of our beloved state.

“Not denying occasional pockets of crime in a few areas, Anambra State, under the visionary leadership of Governor Soludo has been tirelessly working towards creating a safe haven for both local and foreign investors.

“The state has consistently ranked as one of the most investor-friendly destinations in Nigeria, boasting a thriving business ecosystem, robust infrastructure, and a dedicated workforce.

“Contrary to the misleading video, Anambra State has made significant strides in ensuring the security and safety of its citizens and investors alike. The state government has implemented various initiatives, in collaboration with security agencies, to combat crime and maintain law and order.

“These efforts have resulted in a noticeable reduction in crime rates, making Anambra State one of the safest states in the country. Yet, Governor Soludo is not resting until everyone in the state is rest assured.”

He called on the public to disregard the trending video, citing it as trash that may have come from the laboratories of mischief-makers in the future.

Aburime also advised Anambra people to exercise caution and verify the credibility of any trending information against the government before drawing conclusions or sharing.

“Most importantly, the state government encourages potential investors to ignore the baseless claims made in the video and come to explore the abundant opportunities that Anambra State has to offer.

“From agriculture to manufacturing, technology to tourism, the state provides a conducive business environment with attractive incentives and a skilled workforce, all of which are instrumental in achieving sustainable economic growth.

“Together, we will build a prosperous and secure future for our state and its people.”, he stated.