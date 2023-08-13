Opu-Nembe incident: BYSG sues for calm

Bayelsa State Government has called for calm on the unfortunate security situation in Opu-Nembe (Bassambiri) that created a serious sense of insecurity, panic and fear in the state

In a statement made available to Daily champion , the statement reads ‘’The attention of the Bayelsa State Government has been called to the Saturday 12th August, 2023 unfortunate security situation in Opu-Nembe (Bassambiri), creating a serious sense of insecurity, panic and fear among the people of the community.’’

‘’There is the suspicion that the attack on the community is not unconnected with the upcoming November, 11 gubernatorial elections in the state and the crude desire of some unpopular politicians to impose their will on the voters of the area.’’

The State Government wishes to enjoin the people of Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area and indeed all residents of the state to remain calm as government will continue to work with the police and its sister agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book.

The Bayelsa State Government calls on the Inspector General of Police to cause an immediate investigation aimed at unravelling the identity of these criminals, and their sponsors, who have continued to undermine public peace in Nembe.

It is time to stop handling the tormentors of the Nembe people with a kid glove.

The police high command must be on top of the situation without further delay.