Opposition parties would have a space to speak in Govt. Media-Plateau information commissioner

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The commissioner of information and communication in Plateau state, Hon. Musa Ashoms has promised they will avail a space for opposition parties in the state to air their views in the government owned media platforms.

Ashoms believed that running an open door policy is an essential ingredient for democracy, noting “we should strike a balance by creating a platform for opposition parties to shed opinions on government policies and programmed.”

The mouthpiece of Plateau state Government made known during an interactive session with newsmen at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, Plateau State Council, Jos.

He seeks for media support and collaboration to enable him excel on the task ahead of him.

“The role of Journalists in shaping democracy cannot be over emphasized, that is I am here soliciting for your help in terms of accurate information dissemination to the people of Plateau as government is determine to inject positive change in the state.

“I want to create a synergy that would paved way for mutual beneficial between the government and the media.

He assured to do his best towards revamping the Nigerian standard Newspaper and Plateau Radio Television Corporation, PRTVC.

He also announced that, “I want my end to be better than beginning.”

The chairman NUJ, Plateau state council, Comrade Paul Jatau commended the commissioner for having a foresight of making NUJ to be his first point of call, and prayed for the symbiotic relationship to continue for the betterment of Plateau.

He applauded Governor Caleb Mutfwang for recruiting young people into his administration to contributes their quota in rebuilding Plateau.