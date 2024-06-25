Opinion: Role models without character

By Oguwike Nwachuku

Last week, some acclaimed seasoned and not too seasoned actors and actresses came to Imo State on the invitation of one Lucky Ejike Chukwu who turned 50 recently.

Lucky is a politically exposed young man who hails from Ohaji Egbema area of Imo State.

He used the occasion of his golden jubilee birthday to give out some palliatives to widows from his area under the auspices of Ejike Chukwu Foundation.

Lucky lives in Abuja and ran for the governorship election in Imo State in 2019 on the platform of the ADC.

He invited some Nolywood members to his village for the purpose of adding colour to the empowerment programme.

And they came. Six of them – Ejike Asiegbu, Fred Amata, Keppy Ekpenyong, Gloria Nobert Young, Grace Amah and Uche Nnanna- Maduka.

There is nothing untoward about the idea of giving back to the society, particularly the downtrodden, if you are guided by your spirit being to do so.

So, we thank Lucky for his kindheartedness and wish him a happy birthday in arrears.

But there is everything wrong when someone’s good intention is being subjected to scrutiny based on the character and unbecoming demeanour of one’s guests.

That is exactly what Lucky’s guests did with the video they made at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport on their arrival for the empowerment programme last week.

Anchored by the least experienced of the six actors and actresses on Lucky’s invite, Uche Nnanna – Maduka had, out of excitement for being invited to come and eat and drink, thrown caution to the winds, and without any iota of provocation from Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, found it expedient to subtly undermine and impugn the integrity and character of the Governor.

Everything Uche Nnanna-Maduka did with that video oozes deliberate ploy to insult, not just the office of the Governor, but the person of the Governor, and in manner that suggested she was hired to do so.

Speaking frankly, it is the right of actors and actresses to visit any place of their choice in the country, hence they will always be welcome to Imo State if they so desire.

To say they also have the right of opinion so long as such opinion is in conformity with the reality and not just to be heard, or an opinion that breeds disaffection, is to say the least.

Unfortunately, the trending video on the social media, outcome of the trip of the team of the actors and actresses, suggests that they reduced their right of opinion to that of merely being heard for mischief making and and not based on facts. They rather spoke from where they appeared as we shall soon discover.

Ordinarily, one would have ignored the video and the characters behind it but for the wrong message doing so would cause our society, particularly our fledgling youths, most of who regard the actors and actresses as their role models.

Thus, if Uche Nnanna-Maduka is deemed an upcoming actress without much experience in the industry, can we say the same about Ejike Asiegbu, Fred Amata, Keppy Ekpenyong, Gloria Nobert Young and Gloria Ama?

If Uche Nnanna-Maduka is lacking in the proper education and home training that are critical elements to becoming a well honned actress in the Nolywood of our dream can we say the same thing about the acclaimed seasoned actors and actresses with her while she was making the video?

Out of perhaps, ignorance, or even excitement, Uche Nnanna-Maduka had in the video called out Governor Uzodimma over the power outrage at the arrival lounge of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Owerri when they landed in the night of the day in question.

She spoke as if Governor Uzodimma was in charge of the light at the airport and had directed that the lights be switched off as soon as they landed at the airport.

In a manner that gave her away as a poorly trained child, and an actress who is probably in a hurry to make a name via the wrong reasons, she chose to be blind to the good things that had been done in Imo State by Governor Uzodimma, including the recent night landing facilities which the Governor singlehandedly achieved that even made it possible for her to arrive the airport at night by air, something that had not happened since the airport was established.

Before now, characters like Uche Nnanna-Maduka were shouting insecurity in Imo State. Today, they are no more content with the insecurity narrative hence the new invention of no light at the airport lounge. We are not surprised though.

Uche Nnanna-Maduka was so ignorant to know that the airports in the country are in the exclusive list of the Constitution and run by the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), a situation that automatically invalidates her mischievous ranting about a Hope Uzodimma not providing her light at the arrival lounge of the airport to pick her luggage.

Until recently, Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport operated without night landing facilities. In fact, apart from those with ungrateful heart, the number of Imolites and other users of the airport expressing gratitude to the Governor over the rare feat of introducing night landing facilities is legion.

I am almost certain Uche Nnanna-Maduka must have feigned ignorant of the fantastic road network that adorns the airport and it’s environs, including the ongoing perimeter fence and the expansion of the runway to accommodate bigger aircraft landing therein.

Indeed, our society is challenged when those the younger ones think are role models are actually not qualified because of their penchant for pecuniary considerations or personal biases.

I am not surprised that the entertainment industry, particularly the Nolywood, has been reduced to an all comers assembly and enmeshed in monumental scandals constantly rocking the industry in the speed of light everyday.

When veteran, respected and disciplined actor, Kanayo Kanayo raised an alarm last week on goings on in the industry, it bothers on bad behaviour in the system. But that is one too many.

Obviously, it is possible that someone is in Uche Nnanna-Maduka’s arms or vice versa for her to have had the audacity to post such a video, surrounded by her equally attention seeking, but fast fading seasoned colleagues.

I used to respect Ejike and Fred, but I will do so now with caution after watching them dancing naked with Uche Nnanna-Maduka as she yarned out things in the most ignorant manner unbecoming of those who expect to be regarded as role models.

What it means is that they were all in cohort that the least known among them should be the anchor person for the planned idea to discredit the person of Sen. Hope Uzodimma just because they were invited by a politically exposed person who picked their bills.

The question, is: Does it mean non of the actors or actresses knew Uche Nnanna-Maduka was directing her frustration to the wrong person, and then should call her to order? If they stood by her to make the video, are we then not convinced that the entire team lacked knowledge of the agency of government in charge of airports?

Is it out of place, therefore, to deduce that all six agreed to call Governor Uzodimma out in order to satisfy the whims and caprices of their benefactor, whoever that may be?

For years, Abia State in general and Ihechiowa Arochukwu in particular where Uche Nnanna-Maduka issues from, has remained in the bad news for bad governance. Uche Nnanna-Maduka as the self-elected spokesperson of the Group of Six has not found it necessary to lament the decay in the infrastructure in her place, as huge as they are. Is it that there are things not to complain about?

In Imo State, Governor Uzodimma’s giant strides are there for everyone to see. They cut across all segments of the society depending on where one is standing – education, health, roads, security, youth and women empowerment, agriculture, commerce and industry among others.

They are felt by all, including at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport where Uche Nnanna-Maduka and her likes were on a mission of mischief plotting on that faithful day.

…Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor writes from Owerri.