Operation Delta safe arrest  Suspects with  Fake Documents

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Rear Admiral John Okeke, Commander of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), announced the arrest of two suspects involved in facilitating illegal oil sales using fake documents in the Niger Delta. The suspects were paraded at the Joint Task Force headquarters in Yenagoa.

According to Okeke, troops busted a syndicate responsible for printing fake documents for stolen crude oil, arresting the ring leader and another suspect.

The ring leader, Mr. Magaji Musa, was arrested on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at his Port-Harcourt residence, while the second suspect, Umar Musa, was apprehended on Wednesday.

The suspects specialized in procuring fake documents to enable oil thieves to evade arrest, contributing to illegal oil bunkering operations in the region. Recovered items from the ring leader’s house included fake stamps, forged identity cards, and documents bearing fake waybills.

Both suspects have confessed to procuring fake waybills,