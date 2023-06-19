Champion Newspapers Limited
Opening of SHELVES a Subsidiary of Virtual int’l by Ajiri Siobhan Donnelly in Lagos

By Peter
L-r …Artist/ Lawyer. Tayo Ayelowo;  CEO  Executive Officer, SHELVES a Subsidiary of Virtual International    Mrs Ajiri Siobhan Donnelly; founder, live Abundantly Empowerment initiative, Dr Ama Onyerinma.

Principal, British International School Lagos. Mr Kevin Donnelly; Abisola  Gbodamosi (AKG). and  Oreoluwa Lesi.

L-r …CEO Executive Officer, SHELVES. a Subsidiary of Virtual International   Mrs.  Ajiri Siobhan Donnelly; Tundon Abiola and Principal, British International School Lagos. Mr. Kevin Donnelly.

L-r Oreoluwa Lesi.  CEO Executive Officer, SHELVES, a Subsidiary of Virtual International  Mrs.  Ajiri Siobhan Donnelly;  Founder, live Abundantly Empowerment initiative, Dr. Ama Onyerinma and  News Editor, at UNILAG 103.1FM. Lydia Eke.

L-r …Miss Jite Oweibo; CEO Executive Officer, SHELVES, a Subsidiary of Virtual International Mrs.  Ajiri Siobhan Donnelly and Mrs. Margaret  Oyesanya, during the Opening of SHELVES, School and office Stationery, Business Hub, Branding /Graphic Designing, reading lounger/free, journal designing (for Children under 15), etc. held at Lagoon Shopping Center Oniru, Lagos … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

