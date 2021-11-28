Open governance: Edo govt, UNDP partner on tech-enabled contracting system

To consolidate on its reforms to achieve transparency in governance, the Edo State Government has entered into a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to deploy a tech-based Open Contracting and Project Monitoring solution.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Edo State Public Procurement Agency, Mr. Henry Imogiemhe Idogun, who disclosed this, said the state is resolute in its commitment to leverage technology in Public Procurement Management.

He emphasized on the value additions of the initiative, which will provide access to public procurement data to improve project monitoring and oversights by stakeholders, as well as catalyze data use for advocacy, monitoring and feedback mechanisms by non-state actors.

“In recent times, the Edo State Government has attracted attention from various development partners like the World Bank Open Contracting Partnership, Accountability Lab. Dataphyte etc., as a result of the outstanding implementation strategy for the deployment of the SaaS e-Procurement System in Four Pilot MDAs namely, Public Building & Maintenance Agency, Ministry of Infrastructure., Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education,” he said.

Head, E-Procurement Unit of the Edo State Public Procurement Agency, Mr Ezekiel Osemuahu Obazele said the implementation of the e-Government Procurement System in the State has set the tune for a successful deployment and implementation of other tech-based initiatives with a view to improving transparency, accountability and value for money.

“While looking forward to achieving the objectives of the transformative innovation, the Edo State Government commends the UNDP (Nigeria) for this partnership and pledges full commitment to the Project,” he added.

For a better society