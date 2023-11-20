Champion Newspapers Limited
Opaleye will be remembered for his selfless service to fatherland —Amosun

The former Governor of old Ondo State, Major Gen. Ekundayo Opaleye (rtd) who died on Saturday, 18 November will be remembered for his selfless service in the Nigerian Army, where he undertook several military assignments in Nigeria and Africa, including serving as Corps Commander of the Nigerian Army Engineers, and Commander of the OAU Neutral Military Organization Group (NMOG), in Rwanda, among others.

A former Governor of Ogun state Senator Ibikunle Amosun, CON, FCA disclosed this in a statement titled: ”Fare Thee Well Major General Ekundayo Opaleye”, expressed sadness over

the passing of another illustrious son of Owu Kingdom and a patriotic military officer who served as Governor of old Ondo State, *Major Gen. Ekundayo Opaleye (rtd). .

According to him, Major General Opaleye will be remembered for his selfless service in the Nigerian Army, where he undertook several military assignments in Nigeria and Africa, including serving as Corps Commander of the Nigerian Army Engineers, and Commander of the OAU Neutral Military Organization Group (NMOG), in Rwanda, among others, culminating in his elevation to the rank of Major General.

Beyond his meritorious career in the military, he added, Gen. Opaleye, as the Balogun of Erunmu Owu, was unwaveringly committed to the development of Owu kingdom, Egbaland, and Ogun State.

“I recall how he successfully chaired the planning committee for the coronation ceremony of our kabiyesi, the Olowu of Owu, Oba (Prof.) Saka Matemilola in 2022. Indeed, Owu kingdom and Ogun State have lost an illustrious son.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, grandchildren, and the entire family he left behind as they mourn his passing. I also commiserate with Kabiyesi, the Olowu of Owu, the Balogun of Owu, and the Owu Traditional Council of Chiefs, as well as his primary constituency, the Nigerian military over his demise.

“May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

