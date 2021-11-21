Ooni’s team presents ‘Treasures of Our Ancestors’ to Black Leaders at Unidos  De Vila Maria Court

The visit of the delegation from The Ooni of Ifé, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II to the city of São Paulo in Brazil on Thursday brought together leaders and influencers willing to promote the proposal of the Oduduwa Heritage Home within the project “Treasure of Our Ancestors”.

This is an initiative of the African foremost king; Ooni Ogunwusi with the purpose of strengthening ties and building bridges that facilitate cultural, tourist, and economic exchange between Brazil and Nigeria and, in particular Ile-Ifé, Cradle & Natural Headquarters of the Yoruba people and Oduduwa Race at large.

Representing His Majesty, the delegation formed by the king’s Joseph Adebayo Adewole the Ajero of the kingdom of Ijero-Ekiti and Oba Kayodee Adeenekan Afolabi the Alapomu of Apomu) Chief Adekunle Sumbo the Saagba of Ogbagi Akoko, Prince Adekunle Olokooba, a specialist in traditional medicine and Comrade Moses Olafare, head of communication at the palace of the Ooni of Ifé in addition to visiting the Unidos de Vila Maria shed at Fábrica do Samba also visited the association’s rehearsal court to Learn about the school’s social project and talk a little about “Back To Home”, programme that will be officially launched the Ooni of Ifé in 2022, precisely in the month of March, when he will visit the country for the second time.

In his introductory speech, the Ooni’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, urged the Afro Brazilians to proudly comport themselves as ambassadors of African nobility and royalty. He admonished them to take their huge population as an advantage to own the country where they were once treated like slaves.

“It is paramount on the agenda of your father back home in Ile-Ife which is your ancestral home; Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II to stand by you and ensure you are connected to your continent of Africa.

“First of all, we need to understand that we are descendants of African royalty, we are heirs to kings, you are all princes and princesses, our ori (head) is blessed and your descent is noble. We can not think otherwise. You the Oduduwa descendants hold almost 60 per cent population in this country Brazil, it means you own this country and you can not be treated like second-class citizens. You are heirs and sounds of Oduduwa”, Olafare said.

Received by the President of Unidos de Vila Maria, the royal representatives watched a small Samba Dance Show presented by the school’s cast that proposed a collaborative partnership between the social projects of Nigeria and Brazil.

Former Brazilian Ambassador, Mrs. Maria Auxiliadora Figueiredo, and Oba Ogboni Adekunle Aderounmu, highlighted the importance of the connection between the sister countries in addition to the fatherly messages from the Ooni by the duo of Ajero of Ijero-Ekiti and Alapomu of Apomu Kingdom.

