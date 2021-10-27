Ooni trains, equips young girls in fashion designing

In furtherance of his massive investment in human development and capacity building, the Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Monday equipped many young girls with sowing machines after successfully training them in the field of fashion designing.

Addressing newsmen during the event, the Ooni, who expressed his heartfelt joy over the success recorded through the initiative since its inception five years ago, thanked sponsors as well as partners including the International Breweries, Ilesa (maker of Trophy Lager Beer) for their support.

“I wish to call on the government at all levels and all well-meaning Nigerians to direct huge resources in this line in order to create opportunities for younger people.

“When I started about six years ago, my intention is to create chances for all able-bodied young persons to breakthrough either in education or vocation. So I awarded scholarships to indigent students, train others in several vocations including fashion designing like we have here today.

“I am so surprised when my staff in charge told me that over 1,000 persons have benefited. We now have our beneficiaries scattered all the country studying one course or the other while those we trained and empower in different vocations are now financially independent and even assisting their respective homes.” , the Ooni said.

Speaking on behalf of the about 50 beneficiaries, Miss Oluwaseun thanked the Ooni for the intervention, noting that it came when she almost lost focus in life.

“All I want to say is a very big thank you to Baba Oonirisa for all he has done for me and my colleagues, we hold this in a very high esteem and we pledge to make the very best out of this uncommon opportunity.”

Addressing the gathering on behalf of the event’s partner, the International Breweries, Ilesa, through its Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr. Adewole Lawal, said the Ooni’s initiative to make life better for all, was in line with the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“We are grateful that the Ooni opened his door to us through this programme; we are proud as an organization to profit the society and we cannot wait to do this again”, Lawal said.

