Ooni Ogunwusi’s commitment to Oduduwa’s ideals unequalled, says Osifeso

The Aare Atunluse of Awori Kingdom and the Chairman, Mapcotec Nigeria Limited, Aare (Surveyor) Dr. Segun Osifeso, FNIS, has commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, for upholding the ideals of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the Yoruba race.

Aare Osifeso, who made these remarks yesterday during a chat with newsmen on the occasion of the 50th birthday anniversary of Ooni Ogunwusi, noted that as the heir to the Founder of the Yoruba race and the foremost Paramount ruler in Africa, the Ooni has lived up to expectations with his commitment to Oduduwa’s ideals, peace and progress of Yoruba land.

He applauded Oba Ogunwusi for proving himself as one of the most celebrated first class traditional ruler in Nigeria and that he has also distinguished himself as a custodian of African Traditional institutions.

The renowned Surveyor further noted that Oba Ogunwus’s style of leadership has, no doubt, strengthened the socio- economic growth of Ife Kingdom, which has contributed in no small measure to the development of the country

Aare Osifeso, however, described the Ooni as a philanthropist whose philanthropy and commitment to humanity are exemplary and prayed that his reign be long in good health.

“My wife, the Yeye Aare Atunluse of Aworiland, Chief (Mrs.) Olufunke Osifeso, and I, therefore, felicitate and celebrate the Ooni on the unique occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary and pray that he live long on the throne of his forebears in good health, more wisdom, the Lord’s abundant blessings, protection, knowledge and the understanding and strength to continue to champion the course of the Yoruba race among the comity of people across the globe”, concluded Aare Osifeso.

