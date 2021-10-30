Ooni gears up for Queen Moremi Ajasoro Cultural and Leadership Pageant 2021         

All is set for the annual Queen Moremi Ajasoro Cultural and Leadership Pageant 2021, an activation of the House of Oduduwa Foundation under its Queen Moremi Ajasoro Initiative.

The QMA Pageant is annually held coinciding with the last stages of the annual Edi (Moremi) Festival with its medley of cultural activities which was kick-started with an exciting but rigorous two-day audition of about 100 beautiful and culture compliant maidens from across the country at the multipurpose hall inside the Ile Oodua Palace of The Ooni of Ife in Ile Ife.

The audition was superintended by veteran Nollywood actors like Peter Fatomilola, Yemi Solade, Jaye Kuti, Yinka Salau and a host of others, whose physical appearance and motivational contributions added panache and glamour to the auditioning through which the contestants were greatly inspired and galvanized to their creative best and good behavioural limits.

The Ooni of Ife, Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja I,I gave the auditioning session a touch of royal splendour by serenading the actor judges, local organising committee and crew members to a royal dinner at the end of the session at the Palace Banquet Hall.

Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, who doubles as the Moremi Global Ambassador and the LOC Chairperson during the dinner, praised the Ooni for his fatherly support all times over the years and also gave kudos to the actors and her dynamic team for a job well done.

Princess Ademiluyi assured that this 2021 edition would surpass the earlier ones in content and delivery.

According to Ademiluyi, the best 35 will emerge from the initial one hundred participants and these successful 35 contestants will proceed to the prestigious Ife Grand Resort and Industrial Hub also owned by the African foremost king for a two-week boot camp expected to eventually dovetail into the grand finale of 15 finalists in December 2021.

The Queen Moremi Ajasoro Pageant, an annual event was designed to commemorate the EDI/Moremi Annual Festival at Ile-Ife. It was first held in 2016 from when it has successfully held except last year 2020 due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

