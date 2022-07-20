Ooni congratulates Adeleke, describes Oyetola as simple political leader of peace

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke over his triumph at the just concluded Osun gubernatorial poll.
Oba Ogunwusi commended the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola for his peace loving character with which he comported himself before, during and after the election, describing him as a perfect gentleman of peace who kept his promise made at the peace accord meeting that he was not going to act as a desperate politician but would only remain as a simple political leader in all ramifications.
He enjoined the governor-elect to carry everybody on board as a people’s leader who has no time for any vendetta that will make him lose focus on his plans for the state, adding that he should not patronise the sycophantic behaviours of hypocrites who may want to selfishly misadvise him pretending to be his best loyalists.
A statement by the director of Media & Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, on Monday described the election result as a confirmation of Adeleke’s grassroot popularity in the state which he must reward with good governance driven by rule of law, fear of God and selfless service to the people.
“Senator Ademola Adeleke has been around for some time and his eventual victory is an opportunity for him to execute his election promises as much as possible. The Arole Oodua urges him to be magnanimous in victory and justify the mandate of our people which confirms his grassroot popularity by ensuring that Osun indigenes enjoy maximum dividends of democracy and good governance driven by rule of law, fear of God and selfless service to the people.”
“Mr Governor-Elect is from a noble family and a strong political dynasty in the state who must avoid to be misled by hypocrisy and sycophancy of some arrogant political llieutenants who may want to instigate him against merely perceived political enemies both in his party and in the opposition parties. Vendetta is capable of derailing a leader,” the statement read.
Ooni applauded the Osun electorate who went out on Saturday peacefully and voted for their different preferred candidates without setting the state on fire which would have posed serious challenges to be managed by security agencies and traditional rulers.
He also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over what he described as a job well done.
“The success and smoothness of the voting exercise was not without the virtuous ethos of ‘Omoluabi’ displayed across the state by the Osun electorate. They are truly the heroes of that election day.
“What this means for our democracy is that more people are getting interested in all stages and our system of governance is gradually becoming more acceptable. It is indeed a victory for the State and democracy which must be seen as ‘No Victor No Vanquished.” Ooni Ogunwusi stated.
