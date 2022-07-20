Ooni congratulates Adeleke, describes Oyetola as simple political leader of peace

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has congratulated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke over his triumph at the just concluded Osun gubernatorial poll.

Oba Ogunwusi commended the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola for his peace loving character with which he comported himself before, during and after the election, describing him as a perfect gentleman of peace who kept his promise made at the peace accord meeting that he was not going to act as a desperate politician but would only remain as a simple political leader in all ramifications.

He enjoined the governor-elect to carry everybody on board as a people’s leader who has no time for any vendetta that will make him lose focus on his plans for the state, adding that he should not patronise the sycophantic behaviours of hypocrites who may want to selfishly misadvise him pretending to be his best loyalists.

A statement by the director of Media & Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare, on Monday described the election result as a confirmation of Adeleke’s grassroot popularity in the state which he must reward with good governance driven by rule of law, fear of God and selfless service to the people.