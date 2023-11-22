Oolu, Instollar Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership, Signs Service Level Agreement (SLA)

ugo Amadi

Oolu, a leading off-grid solar company in West Africa committed to providing sustainable energy solutions, and Instollar Technologies, a pioneering green energy workforce platform, proudly announce the formalization of their collaboration through the signing of a Service Level Agreement (SLA).

The signing ceremony, held in Lagos, marks the commencement of a strategic partnership built upon shared principles of sustainability, innovation, and a joint commitment to driving positive change. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone for both Oolu and Instollar Technologies, positioning them to collectively advance the deployment of off-grid solar solutions throughout the region.

“Our collaboration with Oolu Solar represents a significant milestone for us as a company. We are excited to contribute our expertise in building a skilled workforce to support Oolu’s mission” said, Chinwe Udo-Davis Co-Founder and CEO at Instollar. “This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving the adoption of renewable energy solutions and creating a sustainable future for all.”

Through this partnership, Instollar will provide Oolu enhanced workforce solutions with access to a pool of skilled and trained professionals, ensuring efficient and high-quality installation and maintenance services. It will also provide capacity building which includes joint initiatives for training and capacity building, contributing to the development of a skilled green energy workforce in the region.

Other benefits of this partnership will include accelerated expansion which Oolu will leverage the workforce platform provided by Instollar to expedite its expansion plans, reaching more communities, and providing them with reliable off-grid solar solutions. Additionally, technological integration, exploring opportunities for technological integration to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and enhance customer experience.

“We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Instollar. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide sustainable energy solutions and further underscores our commitment to driving positive change in West Africa.” Said Monica Uduku, Head of Marketing, Partnerships and Communications, Oolu. “Together, we aim to make a lasting impact by expanding access to clean energy and fostering the growth of a green energy workforce.”

This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving the adoption of renewable energy solutions and creating a sustainable future for all and represents a significant milestone for both companies.

Oolu has emerged as one of the fastest-growing off-grid solar companies in West Africa. With a steadfast commitment to delivering reliable and affordable energy solutions, Oolu Solar is dedicated to improving lives and fostering sustainable development in the region. The company’s mission is to provide energy solutions and innovative services that improve the lives of customers, communities, and the planet.