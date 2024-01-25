Onyejeocha reiterates commitment to industrial harmony, peace in NURTW, other unions

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The minister of state for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has reiterated his commitment to resolving the industrial crisis in the labour sector, while commending the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) over their roles in the resolution of the crisis that rocked the union last year.

Onyejeocha said the industrial peace and harmony enjoined presently by members of the union wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of the leadership of the union and the active players in the dispute.

She said the present administration of the country led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was interested in making peace in all sectors of the economy, adding that the ministry will continiously work in line with the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda and deliver on its mandate.

The minister appealed to the union to sustain the industrial peace achieved and collaborate with government in its effort to transform the sector for the good of the people.

Speaking, the Acting President of NURTW, Issa Ore, urged government not to relent in its efforts to maintain industrial peace in the union in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

He informed the minister that industrial harmony has been restored in the union while commending the contributions of all relevant stakeholders to the resolution of the leadership crisis in the union.

The acting president said “It is our immense pleasure to interact with you today on matters of mutual interest and we bring you fraternal greetings from the teaming members of our Union nationwide.

“We believe that the struggles for survival of our Union which started mid last year is not unfamiliar to you as we have been regular guests to the Ministry since your appointment as Hon. Minister of State.

“In all of it, we renmain grateful to the Ministry of Labour and Employment (even from the time of His Excellency, Simon Bako Lalong ) for choosing to tread the path of justice, fairness and impartiality in the handling of the affairs of our Union despite all effort by detractors to intimidate and ridicule your efforts.

“Consequently, we have experienced peace, unity and progress in NURTW. For assisting us to achieve this feat, we reaffirm our solidarity and goodwill to the Ministry and to your good self”.

He said NURTW is a Trade Union under the Trade Unions Act, duly registered and recognized by Nigeria’s constitution and the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, and governed by its approved constitution.

According to him: ” It is on this premise that we believe that external interferences by some players (as witnessed last year by the NLC) and sometimes outright ban of our activities by some state governments especially by way of purported proscription is contrary to the spirit and letters of domestic and international legislations and opens the concerned bodies and state government to perceptions of bias and political interest by the NURTW and many right thinking members of the public.

“While appealing to you, to continue to tread the path of truth, justice and impartiality so that our Union can enjoy sustained industrial peace and harmony in the country, we pledge our continuous synergy and collaboration to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment”.