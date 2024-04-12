Onu, one of Nigeria’s most principled politicians, Ohanaeze mourns ex-gov

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has received with a rude shock the news of the passing on of yet another Igbo Titan; a path finder, visionary, erudite scholar, astute politician, the first governor of the Old Abia State, former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a gentleman per excellence, His Excellency, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, CON at 72.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MFR; OFR; CFR; FNICE; FNSE; KSC (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo) was heart-broken on hearing the sad news. The Igbo Leader lamented the death of high profile Igbo dignitaries in a close sequence: Prof George Obiozor, Prof Joe Irukwu, Elder Dr. U. K. Kalu, Prof Ben Nwabueze, Dr. Sylvanus Ebigwei, Prof Chike Edozien, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and today, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; most of who were members of the Presidential Advisory Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The Igbo Leader recalled with freshness how Dr.Ogbonnaya Onu displayed an awesome and remarkable magnanimity when in 1999, he surrendered his presidential ticket in the All Peoples Party (APP) to the Presidential candidate of the Alliance for Democracy AD, Chief Olu Falae. Above all, Ogbonnaya Onu was one of the most principled Nigerian; he was a rare Nigerian who resisted all the entreaties and tantalizing perquisites of the ruling party, but chose to remain in the opposition throughout the 16 years of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Ogbonnaya Onu was an Igbo quintessence who contested the 2023 presidential election on the basis of his impressive credentials, disruptive intellect, visionary acumen, track record of accomplishments, transformative philosophy, equity and unalloyed patriotism.

He was a moral edifice who rendered sterling services to the country in several capacities and left with neither tarnish nor blemish. Onu was indeed exemplary.

While we pray to the Almighty to grant the soul of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu an eternal rest in his bosom, we urge the immediate family and indeed the government and the good people of Ebonyi State to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia; the National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.