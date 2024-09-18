ONSA, CSCS to host 4th Cybersecurity conference  

COMFORT EKELEME

The Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS) has concluded plans to hold its 2024 Cybersecurity Conference, organized by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and CSCS.

This highly anticipated event will take place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on October 17, 2024.

Themed, “Cybersecurity: Synergizing AI and Infrastructure,” this year’s conference will bring together national and international leaders to discuss the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into cybersecurity strategies and infrastructure.

Also, the collaboration between the ONSA and CSCS will ensure robust participation of Nigeria’s leading public and private sector institutions at the conference.

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of CSCS, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, in a statement said, the collaboration between CSCS and ONSA in organizing this conference is a testament to its commitment to fostering a secure environment for Nigeria’s financial markets and beyond.

He said, “We recognize that cybersecurity is not an issue that any one organization or sector can tackle alone. It requires collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and coordinated action across all levels of government and industry.

Also speaking, Head of ERM & Resilience Service at CSCS stated, Isioma Lawal said, “We’re excited about coming together to tackle critical challenges. It is essential that we not only invest in infrastructure but also in developing the young talents that Nigeria is blessed with.

“By building human capacity, we can nurture a new generation of cybersecurity experts. As we move forward, we must address the increasing risks posed by AI, and work towards a future where our data remains secure,” Lawal said.

Since its inception in 2019, the conference has been a high-profile event bringing together leading cybersecurity professionals, government officials, financial institutions, telecommunications, fin-techs, and industry regulators.

Its main objective is to advance cybersecurity awareness and explore innovative strategies for creating a more resilient cyber environment.

Ahmad Saad Abubakar, the coordinator, National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre at the press conference noted “This conference represents a strategic initiative to foster collaboration between government, private sector leaders, and international experts, as we seek to build a more secure and resilient cybersecurity landscape in Nigeria.

This one-day conference marks a crucial step in advancing the discourse on cybersecurity in Nigeria andess Editor beyond. As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, there is a pressing need to bolster our defences by integrating AI into our cybersecurity infrastructure.

The conference will serve as a forum for industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders to share ideas, strategies, and innovations that will shape the future of cybersecurity.

The agenda includes keynote presentations from government officials and global cybersecurity experts. There will also be panel discussions on achieving effective management in cybersecurity.

Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how AI can be effectively leveraged to strengthen cybersecurity defences and ensure infrastructure resilience against emerging threats.

The event will also explore the latest developments in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, the impact of public policy on protecting critical infrastructure, and strategies for collaborative approaches to safeguarding Nigeria’s economic and security interests.