Only God guarantees successful marriage, Okowa tells couples

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa on Saturday said couples can only enjoy their marriage when they love themselves and put their trust in God.

Okowa gave the charge at the wedding reception in honour of Mr and Mrs Funkeye Manager, son of Senator James Manager in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He urged the couple to be faithful to each other even as he charged them to put their trust in God for their marriage to succeed.

He called on the parents to always pray for them but not to interfere in their marriage.

“This year December, I will be 35 years in marriage and my marriage is still very sweet because my wife and I put our trust in God.

“If you hold unto your God your marriage will get sweeter everyday.

“Love is when you both trust in God, so for your marriage to succeed you must hold unto God.

“You are both children under the headship of our Lord Jesus Christ, study the word and the Lord will give you understanding.

“It is my prayer that the Lord Almighty will rest in your home,” Okowa prayed.

Earlier at their solemnization held at Abundant Life Evangelical Mission ,Yenagoa, Pastor Emeka Udogwu told the couple to love themselves selflessly and unconditionally so as to enjoy the dividends of the union.

Pastor Udogwu whose message was tagged Marriage protocols reminded wives of the need to see their husbands as the head of the family by submitting themselves to them for the success of the union.

He said most marriages were nose diving because of lack of trust, poor communication, and absence of Christ whom he said is the author of marriage.

At the service, the couple subscribed to marriage vows and exchanged rings as a token for their love for each other.

The wedding was attended by the state Deputy Governor Deacon Kingsley Otuaro and other top government functionaries from Delta and Bayelsa states.

Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (left); Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, James Manager (right) and the newly Weds, Mr. and Mrs. Funkeye Manager, at Abundant Life Evangelical Mission, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state. Saturday . Photo: JIBUNOR SAMUEL.

