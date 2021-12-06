Only God gives power, Okowa tells leaders  

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged leaders to always acknowledge God as the source of their lifting in any position they occupy.

Okowa gave this charge on Sunday at the thanksgiving service in honour of the Chairman Isoko North Local Government Council, Hon. Christian Iteire at The Eagles Assembly, Asaba.

Represented by his Deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, the governor said it was good for leaders in positions of authority to always return all the glory to God as their source because only God could give true power to men.

He said man cannot achieve anything unless God approves of it.

He commended the Isoko North boss for recognising what God had done for him and his family, adding that God would continue to uplift him.

The governor lauded the Isoko political class for coming to celebrate with the Chairman and his family and charged them to remain united for the overall good of the people.

“My heart-felt congratulations to Hon. Christian Iteire and his family and the good people of Isoko North Local Government Area.

“Hon. Iteire is an integral part of us in the Delta Political family, so his celebration today is a celebration for all of us.

“I thank all of you for coming to join him in this thanksgiving,” the governor said.

In a sermon titled “Encountering the Never-Give-Up Grace” Pastor Uwem Offiong said with God the later end is always greater and better than the beginning.

He described the Council Chairman as a committed member of the Church, adding that he was always punctual and dedicated to work of God.

The cleric said God alone deserved all the glory for making Iteire the Council Chairman and prayed for a successful tenure and greater blessings ahead of him.

The celebrant in his remarks said he was grateful to God for remembering him after many years in politics.

Flanked by his wife, Gloria, Iteire gave thanks to God while appreciating Pastor Offiong and his wife for their support and prayers.

“We have every good reason to thank God because I have been in politics for a long time and it has not been an easy adventure until recently.

“I have had some appointments in the past but God made me Council Chairman when I was busy lobbying to be something else.

“I thank my leaders in Isoko North whom God used to make me Council Chairman.

“While thanking God for this awesome favour, I promise to lead the people of Isoko North to greater heights,” Iteire said.

The thanksgiving service was attended by top government functionaries including Senator James Manager, Deputy Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ochor Ochor, Chief Whip Delta State House of Assembly Hon Pat Ajudua, Hon. Charles Emetulu, Commissioner for Energy Engr. Jonathan Ukodhiko, Commissioner for Project Implementation and Audit, Engr. Ovie Oghoore, Special Adviser to the Governor on External Relations Prince Johnson Erijo, former Secretary to the State Government, Chief Ovuozourie Macaulay and DESOPADEC Commissioner, Dr .and Mrs Paul Oweh.

Others include Chairman Isoko North PDP, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, former Chairman of Isoko South Chief Itiako Ikpokpo. Dr Peter Emaziye, Comrade Nelson Egware, Mr Jonathan Umukoro, Chief Emmanuel Edevor, Vice Chairman Chief Frank Ozue, Richard Isagba, Sunny Governor, Chief Matthew Amudede, Members of Isoko North Legislative Arm led by Hon. Francia Udubra, Secretary to the Local Government, Hon Ejoor Igbuduma, among others.